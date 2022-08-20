Old Glory flying free once again

The flag at Spearfish Motors became tangled on its pole late last week. A crane was used Friday morning to fix it. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

SPEARFISH — Late last week, the giant flag at Spearfish Motors became tangled and the staff has a problem. They couldn’t get it down immediately, and the complaints were flooding the business.

“People are upset. They think we’re disrespectful and that it’s in shambles,” said Todd Jensen, owner of Spearfish Motors.

