Old Glory flying free once again

SPEARFISH — Late last week, the giant flag at Spearfish Motors became tangled and the staff has a problem. They couldn’t get it down immediately, and the complaints were flooding the business.
“People are upset. They think we’re disrespectful and that it’s in shambles,” said Todd Jensen, owner of Spearfish Motors.
Friday morning, a crane was obtained to clear the snarl and free the flag.
Jensen said an updraft must have lifted the flag over the top of the pole, and when it draped back down, it somehow became tangled.
“Now we can’t get it down. It’s stuck,” he said. “We’re working on getting a crane here, but the flagpole is 80 feet tall, so it takes a little while to get equipment here. That’s our big dilemma is getting people here. Meanwhile, the phone calls from upset people keep coming in.”
The large flag is 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide. It weighs 24 pounds. They go through three or four a year.
“Each star is bigger than your hand,” he said.
“We’re proud of it,” Jensen said of the flag. “We’re not disrespectful. We feel bad about it. We are trying; it’s just going to take some time.”
Although there is a crane in Spearfish that can reach up to 80 feet, that’s just not quite tall enough. A crane that can hoist people up to 130 feet has been ordered.
“’Just crawl up there.’ I just got told that an hour ago,” Jensen said. “’Can’t you just climb up there an get it?’ ‘No.’”
He said that even a gentle breeze the large flag catches a lot of wind.
“… the big sail that it creates, they want a few guys in that boom because it’s a lot of pressure. It pulls hard,” he said.
The crane arrived Friday morning, and Old Glory is flying free once again after about 30 minutes of work.
