Old Fort Meade Museum to feature new displays

STURGIS — Visitors to the Old Fort Meade Museum will find some new and improved displays at the museum when it opens this year on May 16.
Montana artist Len McCann donated a grouping of miniature soldiers — created from a resin and epoxy mix - to the museum in 2019.
McCann’s collection of military miniatures, from Robert E. Lee and General Ulysses Grant and a range of others representing military troops, are now on display. McCann also donated American Indian and Old West miniatures — including rodeo pieces — which are now on display at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish.
In addition to the McCann miniatures, new displays have been added in the ballroom at the museum.
“We’ve pulled some things out of the basement,” Old Fort Meade Museum Director Jessica Kusser said jokingly.
Among the new displays is one featuring recent archeological items found when a new parking lot was being built near the museum.
“There were bottles, buttons and many other items they found buried in the ground,” she said.
The ballroom also has a display of American flags which have been flown at the Fort over the years of its existence since 1878.
And, the museum even pays homage to a current-day fallen soldier – Capt. Christopher F. Soelzer.
Soelzer was killed in action when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device, Dec. 24, 2003, near Samarra, Iraq. Soelzer, 26, was assigned to the 5th Engineer Battalion, 1st Engineer Brigade, based in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Soelzer, a 1995 graduate of Sturgis Brown High School, also graduated from Kemper Military School and College in May 1997, earning a commission as a second lieutenant. He served as a platoon leader and detachment commander for the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 153rd Engineer Battalion.
Soelzer went active duty after graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a degree in chemical engineering in 2001. The display at the museum features items donated by Soelzer’s family.
“They donated it to us to keep his memory alive,” Kusser said.
The museum’s main focus remains to capture the story of the historical importance of Fort Meade to the area, Kusser said.
“The military came in to keep the peace between the settlers coming in and the Native Americans that were here,” she said. “It gives people a glimpse of what life was like during that era.”
Kusser, who is also a pre-school teacher, has also been working to create curriculum to accompany the story of Fort Meade. The curriculum totes will be made available for check-out by both public school and home school students as well as anyone else who is interested.
“I am updating them to the current South Dakota standards and will hopefully have them available soon,” she said. “You can never teach too much history.”
