Oktoberfest set for Friday, Saturday

DEADWOOD — Polka, beer, wiener dogs, and games - it’s Oktoberfest weekend in Deadwood. Historic Main Street will once again serve to host the crowd-pleasing Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday.
The celebrations begin Friday with polka music by Julie Lee & Her White Rose Band from 1-5 p.m. at Outlaw Square. Polka is a couples dance of Bohemian origin that gained popularity in the mid-19th century. After World War II, the dance’s popularity grew quickly in the United States. Polka has now become a staple at Oktoberfest celebrations.
The Oktoberfest Poker Run takes place on Friday at various locations around Deadwood from 5-9 p.m., with registration from 4-7 p.m. at Outlaw Square. Guests are welcome to join for free and play to win prizes. Must be 21+ to participate. The Happy Wanderers will play at Outlaw Square from 7-9 p.m. and the poker run awards will be announced from Outlaw Square’s Sue Lundberg Memorial Stage at 9:15 p.m.
On Saturday, the famous Wiener Dog Races, Beer Barrel Games and German Cook-off make a triumphant return.
Daschunds race through Deadwood’s Main Street race course with the fastest dogs receiving a trophy topped with a giant hot dog and other prizes. The Wiener Dog Races are open to two classes of dogs - mini and standard. Participants and owners are invited to come in costume - the dog with the best costume walks away a winner. Race registration is open from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in front of Mustang Sally’s. The races begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Historic Bullock Hotel. This event is open to all ages.
You’ll see participants rolling kegs, racing with trays of full beer glasses, hammering nails and holding beer steins in outstretched arms in a game of endurance, plus other events in the Beer Barrel Games. Teams of two or more can register beginning at 2 p.m. in front of the Gold Dust Casino. Participants must be 21, but spectators of all ages are welcome. The games begin at 3 p.m. and winners are announced at Outlaw Square at 6:45 p.m.
Teams can call the Deadwood Chamber at (605) 578-1876 to reserve a spot for the Beer Barrel Games. Teams are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Registration is $20 per team and all team members must be present at registration. Proceeds from the Beer Barrel Games will be donated to the winning team’s charity of choice.
The German Cook-off takes place at various businesses around Deadwood from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. The public is invited to sample the German-themed culinary creations of Deadwood chefs. Participants are vying for awards in presentation, authenticity, overall taste and people’s choice.
