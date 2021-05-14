OHV width measurement clarified

CUSTER — Black Hills National Forest officials have clarified how Off-Highway Vehicle’s (OHV) are to be measured when riders are operating on motorized trails designated 62 inches or less.
For trails designated 62 inches or less on the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), the OHV measurement is taken from the outside of one tire to the outside of the opposite tire, measuring the widest tire tread width (front or rear).
“We have had many questions over the past year about how to measure the widest point on the vehicle,” said Ralph Adam, forest physical resource staff officer. “Giving riders clear language and a consistent approach should help everyone understand how to measure their machine.”
Defining the method for measuring OHV’s was one of the issues discussed at the OHV summit held in February.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
