OHV trail maps available digitally

NORTHERN HILLS — The new off highway vehicle maps that include the complete network of OHV/ATV trails in the northern Black Hills can show users their current location on a map in real time, and are available with or without cell service, creators say.
Kevin Wagner, a member of the Northern Hills Recreation Association which spearheaded creation of the maps, said they are available through a QR Code, or by downloading the Avenza Maps app. The digital maps are georeferenced, which means users can see their current location anywhere on the map area in the Northern Hills. To access this feature, users must download the map to their phone and technology does the rest, regardless of whether cell service is available.
“Our intention with this map was to make a less complex and/or confusing version of the National Forest Service’s Motor Vehicle Use Map, for our residents and visitors alike,” Wagner said. “Our group figured that if we can focus on easily accessible trails in the Northern Hills Ranger District that connect, loop, and do not dead-end, and are easy to navigate between, we may be able to lessen the amount of lost travelers and possible private landowner issues with recreators accidentally entering private property.”
Wagner continued to explain that by reducing issues related to lost travelers or land access, law enforcement personnel with the U.S. Forest Service can more effectively focus their efforts on people who intentionally violate motor vehicle recreation rules.
In addition to the digital maps, Wagner said physical versions are also available throughout the Northern Hills Ranger District. Physical maps can be picked up in Lead at Edge Sports the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, Recreation Springs, Trailshead Lodge, Mad Mountain Adventures, Steel Wheel Campground & Trading Post, and Whitetail Court Resort. In Deadwood they are available at the Deadwood Visitor’s Center, Mystic Hills Hideaway, and Black Hills Offroad Rentals. In Spearfish maps are available at Spearfish Canyon Lodge, and the U.S. Forest Service Office, in Sturgis they are available at Sturgis Indian & Rentals, and in Summerset they are at Rice’s Polaris. In Nemo, maps are available at Nemo Guest Ranch, Nemo Mercantile, and D&K Rental.
The motorized vehicle trails are scheduled to open up on May 15, and are scheduled to be open through Dec. 15.
