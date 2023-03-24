EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Black Hills State University’s men’s basketball season came to an end Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Final Four.
The third-seeded Yellow Jackets dropped an 87-82 decision to number 2 seed West Liberty as a second-half rally fell just short. Black Hills State ended its season at 29-6.
“In the first half, we just did not defend at the level we have been defending,” said Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team trailed 47-31 at halftime. “We played extremely well in the second half.”
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets were not sharp enough with what they were trying to do defensively in the opening half. He added he needs to take some ownership for that.
Steve Cannady’s layup gave West Liberty (33-3) an early 6-1 lead. A Matthew Ragsdale 3-point field goal brought Black Hills State to within 6-4.
Chaz Hinds converted from 3-point range as the West Virginia-based Hilltoppers moved ahead 12-5. Jaeton Hackley notched six straight points as the Yellow Jackets cut the margin to 12-11.
The Yellow Jackets used field goals from Sindou Cisse and Joel Scott to trail by only two points, at 17-15. PJ Hayes connected from 3-point range as Black Hills State stayed within 20-18.
West Liberty scored the next eight points. Hinds’ inside basket presented the Hilltoppers with a 28-18 advantage.
A three-point play by Scott enabled Black Hills State to stay within 32-24 with five minutes left in the first half. An 8-2 run, capped by Zach Rasile’s short-range basket, opened a 40-26 lead for West Liberty.
The Hilltoppers scored seven of the next 12 points and led 47-31 at the break. They made 55% of their field goal tries in the opening 20 minutes compared to 31% for Black Hills State.
“They put five shooters out there, spread you out,” Thompson said of West Liberty. “They really make it difficult for you on that end.”
Ragsdale’s 3-point field goal capped a 5-0 run that opened the second half and kept the Yellow Jackets within 11 points, at 47-36.
Dante Spadafora connected from 3-point range to give the Hilltoppers a 57-39 advantage with 16 ½ minutes to go.
Black Hills State came to within nine points (77-68) on Scott’s inside basket. Ragsdale connected from 3-point range to keep the Yellow Jackets within 80-72.
West Liberty gave itself an 85-77 edge on two Malik Mckinney free throws.
Cisse’s 3-point field goal and Hayes’ two free throws brought the Yellow Jackets within 85-82 with 4.9 seconds left, but they got no closer.
Scott collected 30 points for the Yellow Jackets, who placed four players in double figures. Hayes (17 points, including five 3-point field goals), Hackley (11), and Cisse (10) followed.
West Liberty received 16 points apiece from Mckinney and Butler.
Thompson said Black Hills State played with a lot of heart in the second half. “I’m just so proud of our guys, of how tough they are, their belief in what we’re doing,” he added.
“Instead of fighting through screens, we started switching all their ball screens and switching some of their dribbled handoffs,” Thompson said of Black Hills State’s second-half adjustments. He added that allowed the Yellow Jackets to guard the 3-point line.
West Liberty played better today, according to Thompson.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 30, PJ Hayes 17, Jaeton Hackley 11, Sindou Cisse 10, Matthew Ragsdale 9, Hoku Fisher 3, Ryker Cisarik 2. Totals 27 field goals, 18 of 29 from the free throw line, 82 points.
West Liberty scoring: Malik Mckinney 16, Bryce Butler 16, Steve Cannady 13, Chaz Hinds 14, Zach Raslie 7, Christian Montague 7, Ben Sarson 5, Finley Woodward 4, Dante Spadafora 3, Alek West 2. Totals 32 field goals, 16 of 29 from the free throw line, 87 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 42 (27-64), West Liberty 48 (32-66)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 10 (Hayes 5, Ragsdale 3, Cisse 1, Fisher 1), West Liberty 7 (Hinds 2, Montague 1, Rasile 1, Cannady 1, Butler 1, Spadafora 1 )
Rebounds: Black Hills State 45 (Scott 13), West Liberty 36 (Sarson 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 12, West Liberty 5
Total fouls: Black Hills State 22, West Liberty 23
