Officials vote to keep in kind services to Heritage Center, deny Senior Center

SPEARFISH — A request by the High Plains Western Heritage Center for continued “in kind” services provided by the city passed at Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting, while a similar request by the Spearfish Senior Citizen Center, was denied.
“Staff recommends denial of these in kind services, not because we don’t want to provide them, but we simply don’t have the manpower and resources to support these in kind services at this time,” said Spearfish Public Works Director Brandy Kean during the meeting.
In the past, the city has provided snow removal and lawn mowing services to the Heritage Center as well as grant funding. The Senior Center has also received grant funding from the city, but this was the first time it had asked the city for any in kind services, which included snow removal, sanding, and garbage and restricted use site service fees be waived.
Both facilities have already received approval for grant funding in 2022 with the Heritage Center receiving $72,000 and the Senior center receiving $3,000.
City staff recommended denying both requests for in kind services during last week’s Public Works committee meeting, but after reviewing a letter sent by Karla Scovell, director of the Heritage Center, appealing the recommendation, Councilman Larry Klarenbeek suggested continuing the city services at least for one more year.
“This is really a significant local attraction for locals and visitors,” Klarenbeek said, adding that Scovell’s letter addressed some financial challenges faced by the Heritage Center.
In her letter, Scovell asserted that, “We are still operating at the deficit 2020 started us with. One more year of plowing assistance would go a long way to eliminate that deficit.”
Councilman Dan Hodgs agreed that the city should consider the economic challenges faced by all of its attractions over the passed year.
“I would be fine continuing on for one more year but also assessing how much are we doing in the future, should we be doing as much as we’re doing, all those things,” he said.
Hodgs moved and Klarenbeek seconded to continue the in kind services for the Heritage Center. The motion passed with Councilman Scott Hourigan being the only “no” vote. The council then unanimously voted to deny services to the Senior Center.
Additionally, in her letter to the council, Scovell requested that Klarenbeek be appointed to the High Plains Western Heritage Center board of directors as an ex officio member, which Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke and the rest of the council voted to oblige.
