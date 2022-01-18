Officials still working to contain dust in Open Cut

LEAD — Fermilab officials who are responsible for dumping rock into the Open Cut continue to work to mitigate the dust that has been blowing up and across town.
Since last month, when Mayor Ron Everett called for the dumping operation to shut down due to high amounts of dust blowing across town, Fermilab officials have been working to contain the mess. Project Director Patrick Weber said they have ceased dumping operations when the winds were at or above 15 miles per hour, continued direct visual observation and shut down operations when the dust blew up beyond the fence line, and have continued to add a tackifier to the rock that is designed to cause fine dust particles to stick together. The crew has also installed a replacement chute that extends to near the top of the main pile of rock.
But, as dust continues to emanate from the fine particles of rock that were deposited before tackifier compounds were applied, Weber acknowledged there is still much more to be done. Project officials are still working to hire a drone company to fly over the Open Cut to spray the dust pile with a capping component that is similar to what is applied to coal train piles, to keep coal dust from flying off in transit.
“The dust observed during high wind speeds when the conveyor is stopped is coming from the finer material that has settled above the main pile prior to the chute and tackifier system installations,” Weber said. “In other words, the dust is not emanating from the tackifier-treated material being deposited into the Open Cut. The tackifier has been controlling dust where the treated materials cover the pile.”
Since resuming dumping operations on Dec. 16, Weber said the rock conveyor has operated for 17 days, for approximately 80 hours. Crews have stopped operations 11 times because of high dust levels, and have not operated the conveyor for three separate days due to high winds.
This week, Weber said his crews will test a new snow fence, which will be installed north of the existing fence. The purpose will be to slow the air speed inside the existing fence perimeter, which will allow material to settle before leaving the Open Cut. Additionally, Weber said crews will test a tarp that will be hung along the fence to try and block material form leaving the Open Cut area.
Weber said air quality safety remains a key concern in the community, but he reiterated that the operation is well within the EPA standards for acceptable dust exposure. He also reported that in the project design phase, well before the dumping operation started, Fermilab officials studied the rock quality extensively to ensure its safety for crushing and dumping it into the Open Cut.
“Fermilab investigated the rock’s composition during the design phase and also investigated the historical facility operations in processing this same rock,” Weber said. “The rock does not change chemically through processing or mechanical fracture. The only materials added are water and tackifier, neither of which modify it chemically. Both materials are safe and are used to help bind small particles together. We are following the national ambient air quality standards established by the EPA for acceptable dust exposure. We monitor dust levels on both sides of the conveyor at the edge of the Open Cut. With regard to silica exposure, the dust escaping from the Open cut contains trace amounts of silica. The concentrations of silica that citizens would be exposed to from dust emanating from the Open Cut are below the level recognized as safe for human exposure as determined by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists.”
In an effort to fulfill its promise to maintain open and honest communication about the project and to take public input and questions, Weber said the next informational meeting would be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Homestake Opera House. Residents who would like to submit questions before the meeting may do so at neighbors-sd@fnal.gov.
