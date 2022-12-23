SPEARFISH — An off-sale package liquor license for the city of Spearfish has been removed from the table after it failed to gain an adequate bid.
The availability of the license was brought to light in October by Nick Caton, owner and executive chef at Killian’s Food & Drinks. He inquired to the city about it, in hopes of opening a liquor store.
The location Caton had in mind, however, was banned from having any solo liquor licenses, resulting in him being no longer interested in the license. BUt, he said at the Oct. 12 city council study session, that the option to have it in the community holds validity.
Council members agreed and opened up a bid for the license during its Nov.7 meeting, setting it at a minimum of $100,000.
Reported previously in the Pioneer, the last time an off-sale license was up for bids, Finance Officer Michelle De Neui said the city received a lot of public input from existing license holders stating they don’t want any more market competition in town.
Similar to last time, current license holders expressed their opposition towards opening another off-sale license in Spearfish.
In a letter dated Nov. 25, local off-sale liquor license holders Allison McDaniel of Grant Street Liquor, Kelly Deis of Phillips 66 and Speedy Mart, Marcus Dacar of Cenex, and Teresa Krier of Party Time and Queen City Liquor, wrote the city expressing their concern for the license up for bid.
McDaniel wrote the letter and had the approval and signatures of the other license holders.
“We all know Spearfish is growing and the growth has been financially welcome. However, there is not a single Off Sale Package license holder hitting a “Home Run” per se from just liquor sales.” McDaniel wrote in the letter. “Sure a one-time license sale generates revenue, but then what? The answer is, we are all going back to barely getting by because the giant store has already skimmed the profits of yesteryears and forces the rest of us to operate near their acceptable margins.”
McDaniel told the Pioneer that although Spearfish is growing, it’s not growing fast enough for another license to be issued.
“There’s a liquor store at every single exit in Spearfish, plus two more liquor stores throughout town, and with Walmart and Safeway … we’re (local off-sale license holders) already missing out on a lot of clientele.” McDaniel said. “I don’t see where you could put another liquor store that would benefit Spearfish.”
On Dec. 5, city council rejected all bids for the off-sale license.
De Neui wrote in an email that the council’s decision to reject the bids had nothing to do with the letter, but the fact that the only bid received was for $50,000, which didn’t meet the minimum requirement.
The off-sale license is now closed for all bids, and will not be opened again unless council members decide to reopen it.
Although the license was brought to council’s attention by Caton, he said he has no plans on pursuing it again anytime soon.
Currently, there are nine off-sale licenses issued and in use in the city of Spearfish.
