bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — An off-sale package liquor license for the city of Spearfish has been removed from the table after it failed to gain an adequate bid.

The availability of the license was brought to light in October by Nick Caton, owner and executive chef at Killian’s Food & Drinks. He inquired to the city about it, in hopes of opening a liquor store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.