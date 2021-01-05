Odenbach resigns from school board

SPEARFISH — Scott Odenbach has resigned his seat as a member of the Spearfish School Board effective Dec. 31.
Odenbach won election as a District 31 representative and said he cannot serve in both capacities.
“I need to move on to do the job right,” Odenbach said.
Odenbach was appointed to the school board in 2017 and then sought and won re-election in April 2018. His term ends in June.
Odenbach said he will miss, “the collaboration with the fellow board members and hearing the good things (educators do in the district.)
Odenbach’s three children were brought up in the district.
“I was generally impressed with the Spearfish School District. I think the public policy and service is important, and it was a natural thing,” he said of his desire to seek public office.
Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in South Dakota, school board members have tried to balance how to educate students while keeping them safe. At times, that job was, “trying.”
“You’re trying to do the right thing for everybody when there are very strong divergent opinions on what that is. And the time we’ve put into it is more than what we may have signed up for,” Odenbach said.
Routinely, school board members meet once a month to conduct the district’s business. However, in the COVID era, those meetings often occurred on a weekly basis.
“Mentally it was a heavy lift at times when you see how passionate people are on issues we’ve had to face,” he said. “You are weighing the personal freedom and health of people. And then also … getting good agreed upon scientific data, over the last number of months I think any public policy maker would agree has been difficult and the source of some frustration.”
Odenbach said as a state legislator, he will advocate for education.
“I made clear in my campaign is one thing I’d be interested after seeing some of the things that played out in the political campaign for example, the rioting that we’ve had in our country, I think it is very important that we look closely at a component of patriotic/love of country in K-12 and higher education, and I’d like to take a look at it,” he said.
Additionally, he would like to find a way to incentivize finding ways to find savings in the budgetary process.
“The idea of, ‘I have to spend all my money our I won’t get that next year.’ If there is a way for that decision to be looked at the way you or I would look at our own budgets,” he added. “Use the collective creativity to find ways to do a great job. To pay teachers well, but respect that the money comes from high-paying taxpayers.”
“We’re sad that Scott is going to leave the board, but we are appreciative that we’ll have an advocate in Pierre,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District.
The board is expected to discuss candidates at its Jan. 11 meeting and would likely seat a new board member at the February meeting.
