Odenbach, Fitzgerald win District 31 rep seats

DEADWOOD — Voters chose both Republicans in the District 31 representative legislative race.
Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish and Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge won Tuesday night’s general election.
Odenbach won 8,104 votes, or 41%.
“I’m humbled, grateful, and excited,” Odenbach said. “I’m humbled by the peoples’ trust in me with their votes, by the responsibility of representing them in the state house. I’m grateful for all the help, encouragement and support I’ve received from so many great people, especially my family and my chairman, Harvey Krautschun. And I’m excited to represent the best people in the best district in South Dakota. I love Lawrence County and I really look forward to working hard for all of our citizens.”
Fitzgerald won 6,920 votes, or 35%.
“I’d like to thank the people of Lawrence County for voting for me,” Fitzgerald said. “Thank you for placing your trust in me. I will not let you down. It is an historic evening for our county and for me. I’m the first woman in over a quarter of a century to be elected to the South Dakota State Legislature from District 31. I am so proud and humbled. Thank you so much for your votes.”
A third candidate, Brooke Abdallah, D-Spearfish, won 4,589 votes, or 23%.
“While I am of course disappointed in the final results, I congratulate both the winning candidates,” Abdallah said. “I am proud of the race I ran. Running for office is the most humbling thing I’ve ever experienced. Voters from all parties reached out to support and encourage me along the way and at the end of the day that’s something I am so proud of.”
Abdallah said she hopes both representatives-elect hold true to their commitment to represent all their constituents and work for the best interests of the people they represent, rather than continuing the trend of party over people.
“I will remain active with my work in the legislature and in the county and look forward to working with the both of them going forward,” Abdallah said. “It’s hard to lose, of course, but the encouragement I’ve been given along the way has showed me that I’m doing the right things, asking the right questions, and doing my best to make a positive difference in our state. That is still a win in my book. I will continue working to hold our elected officials accountable and use my voice to amplify the needs of our community. I won’t be going anywhere. Thank you so much to all the voters who put their trust in me at the ballot box. I hope to earn your vote again in the future.”
