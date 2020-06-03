Odenbach, Fitzgerald advance to Dist. 31 General Election for representative

DEADWOOD — Two of the five republican candidates in the District 31 representative race won a berth in the General Election.
Voters chose Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish and Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge to advance in the election.
Odenbach won 1,871 votes, or 30%.
“Thank the Lord and the voters, and after that, my family, for putting up with me the last few months. We all worked really hard on this,” Odenbach said. “And I also really want to thank Harvey Krautschun, the chairman, and a lot of good people in the area that inspired me to do this and encouraged me to do it. I think that this seat belongs to the people of Lawrence County and not to me. It’s a huge honor for me. I think this is the best place in the country to live and I hope I can do it justice.”
Fitzgerald won 1,362 votes, or 22%.
“I’d like to thank the great Republicans of Lawrence County for voting for me and they are great,” Fitzgerald said. “I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me. Words cannot express my gratitude and appreciation. I’d like to thank my husband, John, my family and friends, for their unending love and support, but mostly, I thank God.”
Both move to the General Election Nov. 3, due to the petition filing of sole democratic candidate Brooke Abdallah, D-Spearfish.
Other candidates in the race included: Dayle Hammock, R-Spearfish, Julie Ann Olson, R-Spearfish, and Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish.
Flanagan won 1,226 votes, or 20%.
Hammock won 935 votes, or 15%
Olson won 805 votes, or 13%
“I think it was a fabulous experience,” Olson said. “And I’m super grateful for my team that supported me and everybody who voted. I think it was spectacular. I’m blessed.”
The two two-year vacancies candidates are vying for were created by the expiration of the seats of Dayle Hammock, R-Spearfish and Timothy R. Johns, R-Lead.
Hammock sought re-election as a representative, while Johns made a successful bid for state senate.
A total of 6,199 voters cast votes for this race in Tuesday’s election. There are 17,100 voters registered in District 31 Lawrence County.
