Odenbach announces run for District 31 House of Representatives

SPEARFISH — Scott Odenbach, of Spearfish, has announced he is seeking a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives representing District 31 in Pierre.
Odenbach is a fifth-generation South Dakotan; he graduated from South Dakota State University with a political science degree in 1995, and went on to get a law degree from the University of South Dakota in 2001. He has lived and practiced law in Spearfish since 2006. He is also is the owner of Liberty Tree Properties, a real estate brokerage firm licensed in South Dakota and Wyoming.
“I grew up in a farm family with a mom that taught school in Eureka, S.D.,” he said.
Odenbach said he and his family often spent time in the Black Hills, and Spearfish became a favorite spot for him.
“This was always like home, so it was very easy to move here,” he said.
A life-long Republican, Odenbach said the principals of a free-market, pro-work, pro-freedom, pro-gun and pro-life philosophy have always shaped his life, and continues to shape the way he and his wife, Laura, have raised their family.
“It’s been a natural thing to want to support Republican candidates and campaigns, and I always have, and now … I feel like I have the time to actually run and serve this way, where before I was more focused on my family and building my businesses,” he said.
Odenbach currently serves on the Spearfish School Board: a position he said has prepared him for a position in the state legislature.
“I’ve been involved in all different kinds of roles in Republican politics in South Dakota since basically the mid-90s,” he said. “I think that that would help me be effective in the legislature to form relationships, form coalitions, (and) try to get things done for our district.”
Odenbach said campaigning and serving as an elected official carries a certain sense of responsibility that being a supporter can’t quite compare to.
“It’s obviously different than being on the outside saying, ‘those people should do something,’ versus when you’re the one making the decision,” he said. “You’re dealing with … tons of tax payer dollars, and people’s children, so what’s more important than that? I’ve taken it very seriously.”
School safety has been one of Odenbach’s focal points during his time on the school board, something of which he take s a great sense of pride in.
“Obviously you can’t send your kids off to school with a good feeling in your heart if you’re not sure they’re going to be safe there,” he said.
As a representative for District 31, Odenbach said he’d like to represent Lawrence County and all of Western South Dakota, but understands the new challenges that may be faced.
“As of March first, we all had all these great ideas for what should be done, but obviously the COVID-19 pandemic and everything surrounding that has totally reshuffled the deck, and I think the big issue in the next session or two or more is going to be, ‘do we have any money to do anything except the bare necessities.’”
Some of the issues Odenbach would like to focus on include promoting Black Hills State University to ensure needs are prioritized at the same level as the other South Dakota universities; staying proactive to ensure the Sanford Underground Laboratory remains an economic and scientific generator for District 31 and our state; and ensuring that Deadwood and surrounding areas remain the premier gaming, entertainment and recreation venue in the state.
“I’ve never been a proponent of video lottery, I’ve been opposed to that, but I do think we should have all the gaming be done in Deadwood. I’m totally for gaming in Deadwood,“ he said. “I look at Deadwood more like Las Vegas or a Reno as a destination, as a place for people to go on vacation, intentionally have fun, have a great time, and I’m all for it.”
Odenbach said he wants to be a “West River” voice for ranching, mining and timber industries and the unique issues they face.
“You’ve got some very, what’s been called, efficient monopolies controlling our food supply, and we’ve seen that’s probably a terrible idea,” he said. “Our legislative delegation … need to put more pressure on our federal delegation, who need to put more pressure on the Forest Service, whether through their budget, or what ever means possible, to be a more responsible partner out here and realize that we need to be part of the discussions when they’re doing things that effect us so much.”
Smart management and promotion of the Black Hills is also on his agenda, including hiking, biking and trail systems to balance quality of life with future economic development. Odenbach also said he wants to be a leader and not just a follower on the moral issues facing the state, including the right to life and the sanctity of the traditional family; the right to keep and bear arms; and keeping taxes low to preserve competitive advantages in South Dakota.
Odenbach said he’s proud to live in District 31, and would consider it an honor to serve, as it’s representative in Pierre.
“As you look at our country, during this pandemic for example, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than South Dakota, and within South Dakota there’s nowhere I’d rather be than Lawrence County and in Spearfish. I really think we may possibly live in the best place in the world and it would be a huge honor to represent this district,” he said.
The primary election to select the party’s candidates is currently set for June 2 at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion in the Spearfish City Park or The Deadwood Mountain Grand; from 7a.m. to 7p.m. visit www.lawrence.sd.us for more information on absentee voting.
