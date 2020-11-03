Odenbach and Fitzgerald win District 31 Rep. seats

SPEARFISH — Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish and Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, earned the most votes in the District 31 House of Representatives race. As of 8:30 p.m. nine of the 11 precincts had completely reported voting. Odenbach received 41% of the vote while Fitzgerald received 35%.
The two Republicans defeated Brooke Abdallah, D-Spearfish who earned 24% of the votes.
Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead, retains his seat as he was unchallenged.
For full election coverage, see Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
