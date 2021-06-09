Odegaard, Koontz, Wheeler elected to Meade School Board

STURGIS — Aaron Odegaard, Terry Koontz, and Charlie Wheeler won seats on the Meade School Board in Tuesday’s election.
Other candidates on the ballot Tuesday included Kassi Barry, New Underwood; Megan Snyder, Sturgis; and Shelia Trask, Elm Springs.
Odegaard, of Black Hawk, received the most votes - 619. Koontz, of Sturgis, followed with 447 votes, and Wheeler, of Piedmont, was third with 424 votes. Barry received 356 votes, followed by Snyder with 352, and Trask with 330.
There are 14,015 eligible voters in the Meade School District and 998 cast votes in the Tuesday election which translates to about a 7% voter turnout.
All vote totals are unofficial until canvassed by the Meade School Board at their next meeting, which is slated for Monday.
The three-year terms of Meade School Board members Cody Weber, Tracy Konst, and Wheeler expire this month. Weber and Konst did not seek re-election.
The victors will be sworn in at the board meeting in July.
Odegaard said he believes that both his experience and common sense resonated with voters.
“I understand the needs of students and staff, and I really want to provide for those needs,” he said.
Wheeler said he is extremely thankful and humbled that voters re-elected him to another term.
“I think some of it is that they find me trustworthy and know that I will listen,” he said.
Koontz thanked voters for their support. She served 15 years on the Meade School Board, beginning in 1991.
“I think voters appreciated my past experience on the board,” she said.
Koontz said she looks forward to the challenge of hiring a new superintendent this time around.
Trask said she was glad that she ran for school board. She wished the winners good luck.
“They have a lot of decisions on their hands. I hope they want to represent the whole district,” she said.
Kassi Barry thanked voters for exercising their right to vote and said she wouldn’t rule out another run for school board.
Snyder also said she may, in the future, again seek a school board seat and this run for the school board could serve as her introduction to district patrons.
“I wish those elected the best. I hope they will remember what they are there for and that they listen when their constituents talk,” she said.
