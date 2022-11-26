October gaming 2.JPG

With 2,515 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $125.6 million, the slot machine handle in October was up nearly 8% compared to the same month in 2021. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Compared to 2021 levels reported in the same month, Deadwood gaming numbers had a scary-good bounce-back in October, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Wednesday.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in October dropped $134.2 million in machines and on tables for a 7% increase, compared to October 2021, resulting in $12.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in October.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.