DEADWOOD — Compared to 2021 levels reported in the same month, Deadwood gaming numbers had a scary-good bounce-back in October, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Wednesday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in October dropped $134.2 million in machines and on tables for a 7% increase, compared to October 2021, resulting in $12.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in October.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“We are pleased to see that October again pushed year-to-date numbers over last year’s record-breaking revenue,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are thankful to Deadwood’s visitors for their resiliency in keeping Deadwood their favorite entertainment destination.”
Under the handle comparison category, in October, table games had a handle of $7.8 million, slot machines had a handle of $125.6 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $862,169.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $74.2 million, a 5% decrease compared to 2021 levels; and slot machines have had a handle of $1.2 billion, roughly a 0.5% increase compared to 2021 levels.
Year-to-date, sports wagering has racked up a $5.6 million handle, up 6% from October 2021 levels. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been roughly $1.3 billion, up just under 0.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,515 slot machines accounted for roughly $125.6 million in coin-in, with gamers winning around $114.5 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $11.1 million for the slot category in October. The two largest contributors were 1,998 penny machines, with $99.2 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players; followed by 223 dollar machines, with roughly $10.6 million in coin-in, which generated $793,088 in casino win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 87 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.8 million in October, an estimated casino win of $1.6 million, with an average payout to players of 77%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables, reporting a drop of $3.1 million and a casino win of $629,808 with an 80% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $527,760, a casino win of $113,769, and a 78% payout to players. Seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $249,824, a casino win of $53,967, and a 78% payout to players.
A total of 27 house-banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.5 million, a casino win of $668,983, and a 73% payout to players.
With seven casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $862,169, an estimated casino win of $131,749, and an average payout to players of 85%.
The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL football, with a handle of $442,636, a casino win of $97,935, and a 78% payout to players.
NCAA football handle came in second, at $270,774, a casino win of $19,618, and an average payout to players of 93%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in October was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $70,975, a casino win of $8,229, and an average payout to players of 88%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,449,558 in “free-play” for the month of October.
