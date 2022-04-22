RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines officials call a $5 million donation from Nucor Corporation transformational for the university.
“Generations of students will benefit from Nucor’s investment in the future of South Dakota Mines,” Mines President Jim Rankin said at a news conference Thursday morning. “This donation is not only good for our institution, but it also has a big impact on the state of South Dakota, and it will benefit future scientists and engineers across the entire nation.”
Nucor’s gift, the largest corporate gift in the university’s history, is a major fundraising milestone in the ongoing effort to raise $34 million for what is being called the Nucor Mineral Industries Building at South Dakota Mines. The State of South Dakota has committed $19 million, and the university has set aside $3 million toward the project’s larger goal.
Planning and survey work for the Nucor Mineral Industries Building is already underway. It will be located across the street from the O’Harra building on the south side of the quad on the Rapid City campus. After the new building is complete, the old Mineral Industries building will be torn down to make room for future campus improvements, Rankin said.
The building will house the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, the Department of Mining Engineering and Management and the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.
“The modern research spaces and classrooms in the Nucor Mineral Industries Building will enable new discoveries, spur creation of new high-tech companies and help attract new employers to the area while educating the next generation of innovators,” Rankin said.
Michael West, department head/associate professor of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, said the partnership with Nucor has grown and expanded since it first began.
“This partnership is now culminating in a gift that will be truly transformational for the university. Our mineral industry programs are unique in the US and this gift will allow these programs to continue to lead in the development of resources and materials that build the country,” he said.
Nucor, the largest recycler and domestic steel producer in North America, has been a university partner since 2008, consistently giving between $20,000-$40,000 per year in support of Mines students and faculty, which includes the Nucor Endowed Professorship.
In addition, Nucor has provided funding for a new student study area and is one of the top corporate sponsors of university athletics, including funding for athletics scholarships.
Nucor is also a top recruiter of Mines graduates. The company has hired 64 graduates in the last 15 years and has offered valuable internships or co-ops to 81 students since 2013.
Dan Krug, VP/GM of talent and technology for Nucor, said it’s not unusual for companies and universities to create partnerships, but the relationship with South Dakota Mines has been particularly easy based on the fit.
“There’s a fit based on curriculum and the type of company that we are, but I think there’s another reason for the fit culturally,” he said. “The culture inside of Nucor is something that’s very important for us and for us it’s defined by a set of values in terms of how we work together and how we work with partners whether they’re customers or institutions like this. And we feel a really strong sense of shared values with this institution both with the people who work here and the students.”
Nucor has hired many skilled teammates from South Dakota Mines that have gone on to do wonderful things with Nucor, Krug said.
Marc Brooks, talent acquisition manager at Nucor, said Mines students possess integrity, entrepreneurship, value and teamwork which align with Nucor.
“If you ever talk with Nucor, you’ll hear that we don’t have employees, we have teammates. Going towards a common goal, these are some of the things we see here at the South Dakota School of Mines,” he said.
Nucor employs almost 30,000 teammates at 25 steel mills and more than 300 facilities across North America.
Rankin said working together Mines and Nucor will play a vital role in making sure America has what it needs to remain globally competitive in the mineral industries field into the next century and beyond.
“Nucor and other donors to the Nucor Mineral Industries Building are helping to advance the future of science engineering and technology in South Dakota, our nation, and our world,” he said. “Thank you again to Nucor for helping Mines lead the way in research and providing our world with the next generation of problem solvers.”
