NPS denies request for 2021 Mt. Rushmore fireworks

MT RUSHMORE — The National Park Service says there are multiple reason that it is denying a request for South Dakota to host a fireworks display this summer at Mount Rushmore.
NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote in a letter to the head of the state’s tourism department that NPS is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial,” The Hill reported Friday.
“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”
“These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site,” he added.
Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem told The Hill in an email that the governor "is going to do everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore."
She had extended an invitation to President Joe Biden previously to attend the fireworks if they were permitted.
Fury noted Biden’s Thursday’s remarks where he said that there is a "good chance" people can gather with family and friends,” by the Fourth of July
South Dakota’s Congressional delegation blasted the Park Service for its determination.
“Let’s be clear, this decision is political, not evidence-based,” said Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds along with Rep. Dusty Johnson.. “President Biden just said himself that Americans can safely gather by July 4 – what’s changed in a day? Last year millions watched the celebration in awe, and it’s a shame the administration is denying Americans that opportunity this year.”
Frost noted in his letter that although progress is being made in fighting the pandemic, the situation is still “dynamic” and said it is “only prudent to make plans based on the best available science and public health guidance available today.”
In 2020, the popular fireworks display returned to Mt. Rushmore for the July 3 celebration. Then president Donald Trump attended the event along with Noem, Thune, Rounds, and Johnson as well as
It was the first time since 2009 that the fireworks were held. They were canceled following the 2009 event due to fire danger. The pine beetle infestation was decimating trees around the monument at the time.
Additionally, in July, 2009, 11 members of Green Peace scaled the back side of the national monument then unfurled a banner down the face, but to the right of the presidents. This highlighted security concerns. An environmental study of groundwater contamination from the fireworks was also underway. Rounds, the governor at the time, supported the cancelation for an Independence Day celebration for the first time since 2009. They had previously been canceled due to wildfire risks.
In 2020, an environmental assessment determined the fireworks would not constitute an impairment of the resources or values of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.