Nowhere Men’s Clothier & Lounge provides relaxed shopping experience

SPEARFISH — With a new take on shopping for clothes, Nowhere Men’s Clothier & Lounge is blurring the lines between shopping and entertainment. Nowhere is located at 109 E. Hudson St., in Spearfish.
“We want to provide a low-key, not hectic, experience for shopping. Having a lounge, along with the store, came from the idea to make this a guy’s place,” said owner Monet Vermette.
Vermette said Nowhere employees are cross trained to assist with shopping needs and serving wine, beer and hor d’oeuvres in the lounge, called The Vault. The Vault has an intimate, cozy feel and is open for all to enjoy including men, women, and children alike. Vermette adds that a trivia night will be starting in the coming weeks.
Open since February, Nowhere is still a hidden gem. Vermette said business has been good, but that patrons are still finding out about Nowhere, located in a cavernous dwelling below Nonna’s Kitchen.
“Look for our sign on Hudson Street and take the stairs down. As soon as you get close to the staircase, the fun music will draw you in,” said Vermette.
The music and the store have an adventurous, Indiana Jones-feel, which was a favorite of Vermette’s growing up. Vermette says the compass on Nowhere’s logo indicates the vibe of the shop, that clothing can be an adventure. Nowhere’s products include an all-ages range of men’s casual t-shirts, joggers and sweatpants, along with jeans, polos, button-ups, sweaters and jackets, underwear and belts. Vermette is currently expanding Nowhere’s dresswear collection.
Hats are a specialty at the store and customers will find ball caps, fedoras and newsboy caps on display. Gifts such as wallets, journals, specialty candy and candles are also available.
“We hit on everything a guy would need. I test the items we carry, and not approved by me for durability and quality, it will not make it on the floor. We want to offer a good quality, obtainable product,” said Vermette.
Drawing on her past work experience, Vermette enjoys finding new products for Nowhere. Her first job was owning a costuming company with her sisters, custom-making clothes for renaissance fairs and Halloween costumes. Vermette said her mother taught her to sew and she was familiar with quality fabric from an early age. She also worked at the Black Hills State University retail bookstore as a manager for seven years.
Nowhere is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., mirroring the hours of Antuñez Cuisine restaurant, which is also owned by Vermette, her husband Jared DeGraff, and his mother Sabrina Heredia.
“Pictures do not do it justice. You have to come in to Nowhere to get the vibe and to see,” said Vermette. “This is a place men can call their own. It is an escape.”
