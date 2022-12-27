November gaming takes a dip

DEADWOOD — Following an October uptick, gaming numbers trended down in November, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in November dropped $109.8 million in machines and on tables for a 5.5% decrease, compared to November 2021, resulting in $9.5 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in November.
Of that, 9%, or $857,806, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“We continue to see our 2022 numbers yo-yo back and forth with last year’s revenues currently within 0.06%,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Sports wagering continues to grow in popularity and bringing additional visitation to Deadwood.”
Under the handle comparison category, in November, table games had a handle of $5.7 million, slot machines had a handle of $103.3 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $861,659.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $80 million, a 5% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $1.3 billion, less than a 1% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $6.4 million handle, up 20% from November 2021 levels. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been roughly $1.4 billion, down less than 1%, compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,492 slot machines accounted for roughly $103.3 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $94.3 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $9 million for the slot category in November. The two largest contributors were 1,985 penny machines, with $81 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7.2 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 221 dollar machines, with roughly $10 million in coin-in, which generated $700,000 in casino win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 88 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $5.7 million in November, an estimated casino win of just over $1 million, with an average payout to players of 81%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 39 tables, reporting a drop of $2.4 million and a casino win of $429,985 with an 82% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $405,224, a casino win of $92,379, and a 77% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $210,754, a casino win of $25,227, and an 88% payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $1.9 million, a casino win of $384,703, and an 80% payout to players.
With six casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $861,659, an estimated casino win of $75,855, and an average payout to players of 91%.
The leading revenue generator in this category was NFL Football, with a handle of $337,421, a casino win of $37,616, and an 89% payout to players.
NCAA Football handle came in second, at $267,613, a casino win of $29,891, and an average payout to players of 89%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in November was NCAA Mens Basketball, with a handle of $142,621, a casino win of $19,713, and an average payout to players of 86%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,402,878 in “free-play” for the month of November.
