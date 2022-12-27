November gaming takes a dip

With 2,492 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $103.3 million, the slot machine handle in November was down 5.5% compared to the same month in 2021.

DEADWOOD — Following an October uptick, gaming numbers trended down in November, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Friday.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in November dropped $109.8 million in machines and on tables for a 5.5% decrease, compared to November 2021, resulting in $9.5 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in November.

