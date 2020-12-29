November gaming numbers something to be thankful for

DEADWOOD — Compared to what they could be, given the six-week setback and shut-down earlier this spring, November gaming numbers may, instead, inspire gratitude in the gulch, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming show a 13.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
“Another great month for Deadwood gaming,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “These numbers continue to show that our visitors feel safe playing in Deadwood. Despite the COVID shutdown earlier this year, gaming revenue is now currently down only 4.10% year to date for 2020.”
Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $89 million in machines and on tables, a 13.3% increase compared to November 2019, resulting in $7.8 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in November. Of that, 9%, or $708,225, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Under the handle comparison category, in November, table games had a handle of $4.7 million, down nearly 12% compared to November 2019 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $84.4 million in November, up more than 15% compared to November 2019. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $56.7 million, more than a 15% decrease compared to 2019 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $967 million, a 3% decrease compared to 2019 levels.
Thus far in 2020, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $1.24 billion, down 4% compared to the same period in 2019.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,525 slot machines accounted for roughly $84 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $77 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $7.5 million for the slot category in November. The two largest contributors were 1,982 penny machines, with $63 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $5.7 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 225 one-dollar machines, with $7.4 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $557,106 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 84 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $4.7 million in November and an estimated statistical win of $924,000, with an average payout to players of 79%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables reporting a drop of roughly $2.1 million and a statistical win of $326,356 with an 85% payout to players.
Four craps tables in town generated a drop of $257,114, a statistical win of $62,970, and a 76% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $186,248, a statistical win of $58,619, and a 69% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,214,013 in “free-play” for the month of November.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.