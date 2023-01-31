DEADWOOD — Snocross racing is truly an international endeavor in Deadwood, as the field for last weekend included a contingent from Norway.
Emil Mikalsen, 18, competed in the Sport class. His father, Vegar Mikalsen, serves as the head mechanic. Bradley Tatro manages the racing team.
The Deadwood Snocross held last Friday and Saturday marked the third stop on the eight-city Amsoil Championship national tour.
“My dad just set me on a snowmobile, and I liked it,” Emil Mikalsen said in describing how his snocross interest began at his Norway home. “We started driving at the track.”
Emil Mikalsen is a 10-year snocross veteran, getting started at age 8.
Earliest memories include driving a 200cc sled around the track when he was younger.
Racing in Deadwood went poorly for Emil Mikalsen on Friday. He said it was due to the city’s higher elevation, and fixing the clutch takes care of that problem.
Emil Mikalsen placed sixth in Friday’s first heat race. He placed third in the second round, second in a Last Chance Qualifying event, and seventh in that day’s final.
Saturday for Mikalsen began with a runner-up finish in his first heat race. He also placed second in his next race and finished sixth in the final.
Season highlights for Emil Mikalsen feature a pair of second-place finishes at Fargo, North Dakota.
This marks the first full season Emil Mikalsen has raced in the United States. He entered races in Geneva, New York and Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2021-22 campaign.
Tracks in Norway differ from those in the United States. “We don’t have stunts in Norway, and the tracks here are a little bit rougher,” Emil Mikalsen said. Stunts refer to the jumps and other features found on tracks here.
“It’s so fun when you race,” Emil Mikalsen said. He agreed his philosophy is to take things one day at a time and whatever happens, happens.
Plans call for Emil Mikalsen to go to New York for the next tour race.
“I want to be at the top in Sport class,” Emil Mikalsen said in outlining goals for this season. He currently sets fourth in the standings at 187 points, with leader Crayden Dillon having 253 points to his credit.
Emil Mikalsen said being part of a racing team really helps with clutches and everything else.
Vegar Mikalsen most remembers the smaller races at the beginning of his experience. He said those event were not as serious, and a person could relax more.
The racing party has used Ski-Doo sleds for the past eight years.
National tour races brought these racers to Deadwood for the first time. “It’s a small, nice place with a lot of history,” Vegar Mikalsen said.
Mikalsen’s crew encountered mechanical issues on Friday. “We’ve got to get the gearing on,” Vegar Mikalsen said of the desired improvements for Saturday.
Deadwood’s weather was very cold for Friday’s races. Mikalsen said that required the crew to do new clutching for Saturday.
Vegar Mikalsen most enjoys the sport’s team-building aspect, along with meeting new people. “Biggest challenge is to probably get to race against the factory teams,” he said.
Racing in the United States is quite technical. Vegar Mikalsen said Norway races last for 10 minutes plus two laps.
“If you have a bad start, you have a chance to get yourself in the game again,” Vegar Mikalsen said.
Being part of a racing team truly benefits a racer.
“I’m doing this for a lot of years, so I’ve learned a lot of things,” Vegar Mikalsen said. “It gives me help, easy to get parts.”
Racing tracks in Norway are considerably different from those in the U.S.
Vegar Mikalsen said the tracks here are smaller and much more technical.
“We keep doing it because my son likes doing it,” Vegar Mikalsen said when asked what keeps him doing this. “That’s what he wants to do.”
The national tour continues Feb. 17-18 in Salamanca, New York.
