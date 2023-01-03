BUFFALO — A buffalo kill site has been recently surveyed by the South Dakota Historic Preservation Office with the help of Augustana University students.
The site, located near Ree Heights, in Hand County, was first discovered in 2015. But it is Harding County that really stands out when it comes to the large number of kill sites.
“Nearly one-quarter of all recorded bison kill sites in South Dakota are located in Harding County,” said Jenna Carlson Dietmeier, review & compliance coordinator with the State Historic Preservation Office of the South Dakota State Historical Society.
She said there are several reasons that the county has a treasure-trove of sites.
The county has numerous deep, narrow canyons, rock cliffs, and isolated mesas, all interspersed with deciduous and coniferous trees.
“These landscapes not only drew bison in for grazing on the short and mixed grass prairies, but also provided ample locations in which or to which American Indians could drive and/or trap the bison without the animals knowing what was ahead,” she said. “Although the landscape of the county has changed over time and arroyos and draws have shifted, the past landscape likely had similar features. “
Additionally, the county has been more heavily surveyed than have other areas of the state.
And lastly, erosion exposes the sites which them makes them easily identified during archaeological surveys.
Carlson Dietmeier said the region around Harding County, in surrounding states, also have large numbers of buffalo kill sites.
“The Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is home to a high concentration of bison kill sites spanning thousands of years,” she said. “A well-known bison jump site in southeastern Montana contains three distinct layers of bison jumping activity and drive lines delineating the route to the 25-foot drop.”
The Vore Buffalo Jump, located just west of Beulah, Wyo., is well known and easily accessible as it is located adjacent to Interstate 90 and was discovered during the construction of the interstate. But lesser known is the Hawken Site, which dates back about 6,600 years ago.
“The Hawken site was likely used multiple times, with hunters trapping at least 100 bison in two or more hunt,” Carlson Dietmeier said. “Two other impoundment sites in northeastern Wyoming date to around 2,500 years ago in which hunters likely constructed corral structures within arroyos to assist in the trapping of bison.”
A variety of Great Plains tribes used the sites including recorded accounts of the Blackfoot using bison jumps in what is now Montana, Wyoming and Alberta, and the Cheyenne living in the Black Hills in the 16th through 19th centuries likely using bison jumps in eastern Wyoming, she said.
“Recorded bison kill sites in South Dakota span from the Paleoindian Period (roughly 13,500 to 8,000 years ago) through the Late Prehistoric and Initial Middle Missouri Periods (roughly 1,500 to 200 years ago). However, sites in neighboring states indicate that communal bison kills were practiced in the region until the mid- to late-19th century,” Carlson Dietmeier said.
