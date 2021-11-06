SPEARFISH — Night owls were treated to a fascinating light spectacle late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as the Northern Lights danced through much of South Dakota.
Beginning Monday, a solar flare of up to three coronal mass ejections occurred causing the event, said Teresa Hofer, photographer and co-owner of the Badlands Observatory in Quinn.
“When this happens, the normal pattern of Northern Lights visibility is intensified and moves farther south. The lights themselves are caused by the ionization of atoms in the Earth’s upper atmosphere,” she said.
Wednesday, when Hofer began taking pictures at the observatory of the Northern Lights, also know as the aurora borealis, she said she noticed the Kp index was around 4.
According to Aurora Forecast, a website guide to the Northern Lights in Iceland, “The Kp-index describes the disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. The faster the solar wind blows, the greater the turbulence. The index ranges from 0, for low activity, to 9, which means that an intense geomagnetic storm is under way.”
A Kp rating of 0 is deemed a quiet disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. At this rating, the lights would be faint in the northern part of Iceland.
A Kp rating of 9 indicated a strong storm with the lights seen as far south as 40 degrees in latitude. Spearfish has a latitude of 44.5 degrees north.
“Through the night it (the Kp rating) increased to 8, and was defined as being at solar storm level,” Hofer said.
Hofer said the sun goes through an 11-year cycle of solar minimums and maximums.
“We are in the upswing of the solar cycle now so for the next five years, increased solar activity can be expected, resulting in more coronal mass ejections,” she said, which means more chances to watch the phenomenon.
Spearfish photographer Chris Yushta was among the many people staying up late for the spectacle.
“I’m kinda kicking myself a little bit,” Yushta said. “It kinda fizzled out a bit around 11 o’clock, and I was standing in the mud. I said, ‘nope. I’m going home and going to bed.’ Then around 2 a.m. it came back with raging ferocity. I’ve seen some cell phone shots that have more light and colors than my DSLR shots.”
He said he didn’t know that the Northern Lights would be visible until he began seeing notifications on a Facebook group he follows. Then an app on his phone came alive.
He drove to Bear Butte Lake and joined other photographers set to see the lights.
“The last time I saw them this good was in 2013. I got some pretty good shots that were similar to (Wednesday) night,” Yushta said.
As the lights danced with Bear Butte and the lake in the foreground, he began taking 10-20-second-long exposures with his camera. His f-stop was set at 2.8 and his ISO at 2,500.
He shot a time-lapse video of the show too that ended up being about 13 seconds long.
“When you first get to darkness, I always give myself 10-15 minutes of complete darkness. No phones, no screens, no lights, to let my eyes adjust. We’re so far south, it looks light pollution on the horizon. Like a green haze,” he said. “Once you let your eyes adjust and the lights start to spike, you can see start to see them with your eyes. … You can see them move and dance. They are not brilliant like they are north of the border in Canada, but you can definitely tell what you are looking for.”
He said he plans to watch for signs of another round of lights.
“It’s exciting. Down here they’re kind of rare. Especially since the sun has been in a down-cycle, so they haven’t been real prominent for the last eight years or so,” Yushta said. “You never know what you are going to get. It might be nothing, or it might be the best thing you’ve ever seen. There definitely is a mystery factor there.”
