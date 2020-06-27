All sections of Little Spearfish and Rimrock trails are back open following strong winds that toppled numerous trees in the area. The work is thanks to Black Hills Back Country Horsemen of South Dakota, Black Hills Trails, and the Forest Service recreation and fire crews.
