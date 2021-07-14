Northern Hills to compete in ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills police, fire and EMS departments are competing for bragging rights to see which organization can bring in the most life-saving blood donations during this year’s “Battle of the Badges” blood drive competition on Monday.
Donors can give blood and cast their vote for their favorite first responder group, while transforming the lives of patients in need from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center located at 122 Recreation Lane.
Team Police were the victors of the first annual blood drive, while Team EMS pulled in the most votes to take home the traveling trophy during last year’s competition. However, it’s the communities at large that are the real winners, teaming up together to save lives.
There is currently a critical need for blood, and Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment in the coming days and weeks ahead to ensure patients get the vital transfusions they need. Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished, especially in the summer months when donations tend to decrease.
All blood types are needed, especially type O, which is the most transfused blood type and the first to run out in a shortage. O-negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type.
All participating donors will receive a free “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt while supplies last, courtesy of our event sponsor: State Farm Insurance Agent Gregg Fullerton. Hot Dogs, snacks and beverages will also be provided.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org and search for drive using sponsor code battle or call 877-258-4825. At this time, all donors who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face covering. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins welcome.
