NORTHERN HILLS — Thespian students from across the Northern Black Hills fared well at the state One Act Play competition last month.
Students from Spearfish, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche received superior ratings in every category of the competition. For One Act Plays, students are tasked with setting up props and costumes, performing a short play, tearing everything down and cleaning up — all in 45 minutes. As an ensemble, they are judged on strong acting skills and how well the group works together to create more for the scenes and the play. As individuals they are evaluated on strong acting skills and whether the actor brings more to the role, scene of play. All competitors strived for superior ratings as students from 45 schools across the state gathered in Rapid City for the competition.
Students from Sturgis Brown High School came away from the state competition with a superior show award, a technical superior award for costume design, and an award for superior ensemble. Additionally, cast members Carlie Johnson, Brooke Holly and Dylan Chamley received individual superior awards.
“The last time Sturgis has gotten a superior show award was in 2002,” said senior Alayna Lemcke. “We got superiors in every category, which was amazing. It was a really big year for us. Being my senior year, I was very happy with that. I’ve seen our One Act show get drastically better every single year. We definitely deserved it this year. I think we worked really hard and to see it pay off was really cool.”
This year the Sturgis students performed “Aunt Leaf,” a production with about 13 cast and 13 crew members. Set in the early 1900s, the play was about the developing relationship between an elderly aunt and her young niece.
Aside from their high achievements, the students said the best part about their experience at the state tournament was performing for other thespians.
“One Acts is so different because the audience is almost entirely made up of theater kids, and no one watches theater like theater kids,” said Grace Hill. “They’re the most energetic audience you’ll ever have.”
“It was my first time with One Acts in person with the theater,” said junior Aislin Svara, who served as the set manager and was in charge of the set design and props. “I loved it so much because we could actually watch the plays this time. I really enjoyed it because I got to see everyone else’s takes on how they designed the set and how I could incorporate that into our future plays.”
Sturgis One Act Play director and coach Shawntera Kennedy said in her fourth year of One Act Plays, she enjoys seeing all of the kids develop with the events.
“This is one of the most amazing bunch of students that I can work with,” she said. “Part of the reason we do this is because we truly become a family. The support that we have for each other is amazing. Watching these kids put in this hard work and then having it rewarded with something they worked every year to try and get to was amazing.”
In Spearfish students received a superior play award for “For the Boys.” The show was written by Spearfish High School student Noah Buccholz. Additionally, seven of the 16 actors received individual superior ratings.
The play is a story about high school friends who reunite after being away for 10 years, when one of their friends dies. The storyline is told through flashbacks of the boys’ high school experiences. Assistant Coach Brenna Meyer said this is the first year that the team has performed a play that a student wrote.
Buccholz, who actually wrote the play under the name Noah Matthews, aspires to be a screenwriter. He said writing this year’s show was excellent practice for his future. In fact, he has big plans for “For the Boys,” including producing it as a theatrical release.
“When I write the feeling of elation I experience has yet to be matched by any other endeavor,” he said of his passion. “I do it because I love it, and I believe that others need to feel the same way I do when I write.”
Performing the play with his friends, Buccholz said, was very special this year, since the story is based on his own personal friendships.
“The inspiration for this story was friendship,” he said. “During my 18 years on planet Earth I’ve made lifelong friends. Not many people can say that, so I wanted to not only immortalize the friendships I’ve made, but also share what the feeling is like; choosing your own family.”
Buccholz said the way the ensemble performed his play was “spot on.”
Junior Stasia Williams served as a student director of the Spearfish play and said, “I love that I get to direct a play. I get full freedom as to how I would like the play to go. But I think my favorite part is that I get to direct my fellow peers. I get to know them on a more personal level and get to work with kids who think like me. Even though we may get distracted sometimes I enjoy all of the laughs we share, how we all know not to take ourselves too seriously and to just have fun.”
In Belle Fourche, this was the first year students made it to the state tournament, and eight of them received individual superior ratings. Their play was entitled “The Perils of Modern Education,” and it was a humorous production about some of the more ridiculous aspects of high school. The show had a total cast of 20, with seven crew members.
Students who received superior ratings included Nyomi Woltkamp, Emma Crawford, Naomi Bricker, Orin Olson, Rose Sprigler, Olivia Furrow and Bella Peterson.
Furrow said working with the large cast provided a good learning experience.
“It was definitely different,” she said. “Usually ones I do are a lot smaller, like half the size of the cast we had. It definitely was a learning experience for everybody, just because none of us have done it on that scale before.”
In his first year of directing One Act Plays, Coach Mike Kane said he looked for a play that would give as many students as possible the opportunity to participate, while offering a fun story line.
“I liked the script,” he said. “It was fun and it was kind of what these guys do and what they live. More, it was just bringing out their personalities on stage through the script, so that’s why I chose it.”
Sprigler said it was nice to be recognized in the competition for something she feels very passionate about.
“For the team overall having so many of us get acting awards, it was a big deal that we were as a team able to achieve that,” she said. “Personally, it’s a big deal because it’s one of our passions, and to be rewarded for something that you’ve worked so hard for us very nice.”
Overall, Spearfish High School sophomore Eli Lapka said he appreciates the hard work, self confidence and the educational experience that the state One Act Play competition offers.
“My favorite thing about doing One Acts is being confident in your cohorts, yourself, and what the production has to offer because of how hard you worked on it,” he said. “I plan to pursue an acting career, so I also like being exposed to the professionality of it.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.