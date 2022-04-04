Northern Hills, state election candidates named for June election

NORTHERN HILLS — More than two dozen local candidates filed their petitions for the state and county elections prior to the Tuesday deadline, submitting their intention to run in the June 7 primary election.
In District 28, incumbent Ryan Maher ran unopposed for the district’s state senate seat.
For the 28B state representative seat up for election, Neal Pinnow will vie against Thomas Brunner for the position currently held by Sam Marty.
In District 29, Beka Zerbst, John Carley, and Dean Wink are running for the district’s state senate seat.
For the District 29 state representative seat, Gary Cammack, Kathy Rice, and incumbent Kirk Chaffee will battle for two seats.
In District 31, incumbents Mary Fitzgerald and Scott Odenbach will challenge Mistie Caldwell for the district’s state representative seat.
And finally, in the District 31 state senate seat, Randy Deibert will face Ron Moeller and John Teupel.
Democrat Jamie Smith is running unopposed for the democrats while incumbent Kristi Noem faces Steve Haugaard vie for the republican ticket for governor.
For the U.S. Senator seat up for election this year, incumbent John Thune will vie against Bruce Whalen, and Mark Mowry.
And incumbent Dusty Johnson is being challenged by Taffy Howard for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Lawrence County
In Lawrence County, there are three county commissioner-at-large terms, carrying four-year terms up for election.
Commissioners Brandon Flanagan, Richard Sleep, and Randall Rosenau will create three vacancies on the commission.
Seven petitions were filed for the seats by Sleep, Flanagan, Michael Whalen, Eric Jennings, Delia Prezkuta, Ashley Kurtenbach, and Sherry Bea Smith
Incumbents Brenda McGruder, Davida Hansen, and Brian Dean were the only candidates to file petitions and will retain the positions of auditor, register of deeds, and Sheriff, respectively.
Butte County
In Butte County, incumbents Annie Reich and Fred Lamphere were the only candidates to submit petitions and will retain the positions of auditor and sheriff, respectively.
Cynthia Lewis and Julie Brunner will vie for the county’s register of deeds seat.
For county commission, three seats are up for election this year – Districts 1, 3, and 5.
In District 1, incumbent James Ager will race against Les Hermann and Steven Clooten.
Bradley Brunner and Chad Erk are slated to battle for the District 3 seat currently held by Kim Richards.
Incumbent Frank Walton will vie against Troy Shockey for the District 5 seat.
All the seats up for election in Butte County are accompanied by four-year terms.
Meade County
In Meade County, incumbent Robin Lynn Shrake and Robin Korth will vie for the county treasurer position.
Helen Hall Jensen and Lana Anderson filed the only petitions and will retain their seats as the county auditor and register of deeds, respectively.
For the county sheriff position, incumbent Ronald Merwin is slated to race against Pat West.
On the county commission, Gary Deering and Glen Haines will vie for the District 1 seat currently held by Rod Bradley.
In Districts 3 and 5, incumbents Talbot Wieczorek and Richard Liggett were the only candidates to submit petitions and will retain their seats.
Meade County seats also carry four-year terms.
