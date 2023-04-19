BELLE FOURCHE — The Northern Hills Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) was revitalized after Hannah Andres became the coordinator for the team in August 2022.
The multidisciplinary team, which was originally created in 2010, has become more active in its monthly meetings, working together to provide a wide variety of resources to survivors of sexual assault.
“As with most everything, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the team’s ability to meet monthly in person,” Andres explained. “However, the Northern Hills SART’s collaborative response to sexual assault remained active during this time.”
Today, the team is in full swing, working with agencies across the Northern Hills.
“The team is currently composed of advocates (from the Victims of Violence Intervention Program), local law enforcement, county prosecutors, BHSU Title IX and campus safety, the SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) coordinator with Monument Health, public schools community liaison, DCI (Department of Criminal Investigation), and SD Highway Patrol,” said Andres. “Because of this collaborative nature, the team doesn’t function without the support, input, and intention of everyone involved.”
The main goal of unifying all of the agencies above is to help survivors in all stages of following an assault and to make it as easy as possible for them.
“SART works to ensure survivors of sexual assault in our region and our communities are supported in their navigation of medical, legal, and advocacy systems,” Andres said.
The Butte County Commission was amongst local agencies that agreed to work with the SART, and they signed a memorandum of understanding in March.
State’s Attorney LeEllen McCartney pushed the commission to sign the memorandum, because it will give survivors of sexual assault in Butte County more resources at no additional cost to the county.
McCartney said SART provides exemplary support for survivors of sexual assault when they decide to take legal action against a perpetrator.
“We want to hold perpetrators accountable for their violent crimes, but too often in the past, victims were re-victimized in one way or another,” McCartney said. “We have laws like the rape shield law that will protect that victimization, but just going through the process can be victimizing, because they are being forced to remember something that was traumatic.”
Services that the organization provides is in high need in Butte County.
In 2021, there were 12 defendants charged with 20 counts involving sexual offenses. Of those counts, 15 involved child victims, three involved adult victims, and two were “other” offenses (public indecency and window peeping).
In 2022, Butte County had 13 defendants charged with 14 counts involving sexual offenses. Of those counts, seven involved child victims and seven involved adult victims.
There are likely more survivors who chose not to take legal action in 2021 and 2022 for one reason or another, including the re-victimization that McCartney mentioned.
Andres explained that the teams three, full-time advocates can help survivors with multiple different steps in the days, weeks, and months following the assault.
These services include:
• Assisting in applying for housing
• Assisting in applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
• Assisting in applying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
• Assisting in applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
• Providing emergency services and emergency shelter
• Providing transportation to appointments, meetings, hearings, and other steps in the process
• Attending hearings
• Assisting in filing documents like protection orders
“While we all have received some training around assisting with filing protection orders, we are not legal advisors, and we have not received any certification that reflects such qualifications,” Andres said. “Our primary role in cases of sexual assault which proceed with investigation and criminal charges is to provide support and be present as someone navigates these difficult systems.”
The Northern Hills Sexual Assault Response Team, especially the advocates from the Victims of Violence Intervention Program (VVIP), provides assistance to survivors who decide not to take legal action as well.
“One of the core values of SART is to respect and uphold the autonomy of individuals, whether they choose to pursue charges or, at any point in the process, decide it is not the course that best serves them,” Andres explained. “The different organizations that compose the team take measures to protect any physical evidence, like in the case that a forensic exam takes place, in case a victim may change their mind in the future.”
“At no point does SART require a victim to continue in the legal process if they do not want to,” she added. “If an individual decides they no longer want to pursue further legal charges, they won’t necessarily work with SART (the team as a whole), but the services provided by VVIP will always be available to survivors in our service area.”
