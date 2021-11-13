Northern Hills militiamen make monumental donation

SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills chapter of the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club donated $5,000 to the Spearfish Veterans Monument Thursday. The group has raised approximately $39,000 for the project through its annual poker run fundraiser since 2012.
Chad Hartley, chapter president of the NH Militiamen said it’s important to the group that they support the monument as a way for past, present, and future generations of veterans in the community to stay connected.
For more information about the Spearfish Veterans Monument, to make a donation, or add a veteran’s name to the wall, visit www.spearfishveteransmonument.org, or call Doug Henwood at 645-1292.
