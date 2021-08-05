Northern Hills Militiamen donate 100 pounds of pop tabs

The Northern Hills Militiamen teamd up with Grayson “The Pop Tab Kid” Chapeau to collect aluminum pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House. This is the Northern Hills Militiamen’s second year for teaming up with Chapeau. This year the Militiamen collected almost 100 pounds of pop tabs to add to Chapeau’s current 2,000-pound goal. Pop tabs may be small in size, but they have a big impact. It takes approximately 1,128 pop tabs to equal one pound.
