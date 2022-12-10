Northern Hills high schools awarded CTE grant funds.psd

Belle Fourche High School has five equipment simulators, soon to be joined by two truck simulators to help students get their commercial driver’s license, thanks to a grant it received on Dec 1. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School and Sturgis Brown High School were two out of 17 South Dakota recipients of the Innovative Equipment Grants, with Sturgis receiving $174,442 and Belle Fourche receiving $250,000 of the total $3 million allocated.

Belle Fourche High School plans to use its grant to purchase two truck simulators and one real vehicle, giving students the opportunity to get a commercial driver’s license (CDL).  

