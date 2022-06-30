Northern Hills filled with Independence Day activities this weekend

NORTHERN HILLS — Free entertainment will abound for all ages this weekend as Northern Hills communities gear up for their annual Independence Day celebrations.
Belle Fourche
Throughout the weekend Belle Fourche will hold its annual Black Hills Roundup rodeo, with PRCA events at the rodeo grounds officially kicking off at 7 p.m. July 1. Throughout town there will also be activities worthy of attention, with the annual carnival that will be set up from June 30-July 4. Free concerts from the Belle Fourche Cowboy Band will be held in Hermann Park July 1 from 5-6 p.m., and on the library lawn July 2-3 at 8 p.m.
On the Fourth of July the celebration will really heat up in Belle Fourche, starting with the third annual Lions Club Cowboy Breakfast, scheduled for 7-10 a.m. on the corner of 7th and State Street. All residents and visitors are invited to enjoy biscuits, gravy, sausage and scrambled eggs. After filling up for breakfast, patrons are invited to hang out downtown in order to catch the 103rd Annual Black Hills Roundup Grand Parade that will start at 10:30 a.m., and run through downtown Belle Fourche. The staging area for the parade is at Belle Fourche Middle School, where participants will pick up their numbers and line up along 13th Avenue. The parade will run throughout Belle Fourche’s downtown area. This year, Norman and Gloria Landphere will serve as parade marshals, and there will be at least 110 entries in the parade.
Lead
The entire city of Lead will be filled with Independence Day activities throughout the weekend, but especially on July 3-4, when the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors its annual Gold Camp Jubilee celebration. The celebration will kick off with a pub crawl, that will have adults picking up a punch card at the Greenfield Pub, and then visiting various businesses throughout town. Patrons must order either a non-alcoholic or alcoholic drink from each participating business to receive a punch on their card, and the cards will be turned in to the Greenfield Pub for a chance to win a prize. This year’s participants include Blackstone Lodge Hangar 7 Lounge, Bob’s Silverstar, Sled Haus, Greenfield Pub, Lewies Burgers and Brews, Miners and Merchants Trading Post, Jailhouse Taps, Handley Center beer garden at Manuel Brothers Park, the Stampmill, and Dakota Shivers.
While some are drinking throughout the town, others will be spiking balls into the net for the annual Mile High Smackdown Volleyball Tournament, which kicks off at 3 p.m. July 3 at the sand volleyball courts of Manuel Brothers Park. Participants are invited to register ahead of time with teams of up to six that can include all ages. All teams must include at least one member of the opposite sex. Participants can register by calling (605) 580-5535, and the registration fee is $5 per player, with proceeds benefitting the Handley Recreation Center.
At 6:30 p.m., July 3 the annual Poker Tournament at Manuel Brothers Park will commence, with beer available from the Handley Center beer tent. Pre-registration for the poker tournament is required, and can be done by calling (605) 591-9755.
On Monday, July 4 activities will really start to ramp up in Lead as the day is started with the annual pancake breakfast at the Rod & Gun Club. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Black Hills Mining Museum will give guided tours of its simulated underground mining exhibit, and the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center will give trolley tours that highlight Lead’s rich history and science future, including visiting the hoist room at the lab. Both events are ticketed.
This year’s second Firecracker 5K will start with registration at 8 a.m. at Explore Fitness and Adventures. Organizer Katrina Hutchison said last year there were more than 100 participants, and this year she is hoping for even more. The race will include cash awards, a swag bag, raffle items, snacks, and free burgers for lunch. Registrants will be transported from Explore Fitness to the Deadwood Mickelson Trailhead, and the race will begin promptly at 9 a.m. for runners, and at 9:05 a.m. for walkers. Awards, raffle and the lunch will start at 10:30 a.m. back at Explore Fitness and Adventures. A portion of the proceeds from registration fees will be given to the Northern Hills Recreation Association.
If running and walking is not your cup of tea, the annual horseshoe tournament will also start at 9 a.m., at the brand-new horseshoe pits across the street from the basketball courts near Manuel Brothers park.
From 11 a.m. to dusk, entertainment will be held at Manuel Brothers Park, with live music throughout the day, vendors, a beer garden fundraiser for the Handley Center, and inflatable toys provided as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. At 11:30 a.m. the B-1 Bomber will fly over Lead’s Main Street, and at noon the scavenger hunt will kick off, with tickets available at the inflatable bonanza booth.
“We are doing a Scavenger Hunt to get people out into Lead and explore the businesses,” said Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigha Patterson. “This hunt will only be accessible by a QR Code, which participants can get at the bounce house ticket booth in the park. Each participant will scan the QR code, which will allow them to see what thye are searching for. There are pictures located in various businesses and they will have to match the picture to the businesses listed.”
At 2 p.m. the Homestake Opera House will start live music in its courtyard for the free patio and parade watch party, scheduled to start in Lead at 4:30 p.m. down Main Street. Immediately following the parade, patrons are invited to walk back to Manuel Brothers Park for a free community dinner, sponsored by Thyssen Mining and Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture.
At 7 p.m. the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center will host its annual VIP fireworks viewing party on the patio at the visitor’s center, featuring musical entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and free drinks. The event is a joint fundraiser for the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and the SURF Foundation.
Patrons who are not part of the viewing party festivities, but who are still looking for quality musical entertainment can enjoy the Northern Hills Community Band at the Ray Davis patio in front of the visitor’s center, from 8-8:45 p.m.
Fireworks over the Open Cut by Premier Pyrotechnics will commence at dusk. This year, Patterson said the Chamber spent $20,000, the same as last year, on the display.
Deadwood
In Deadwood, the Independence Day weekend will kick off July 1-2 with the Monster Truck Destruction Tour, a ticketed event at the Days of 76 Event Complex. Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring ear protection, as the event is extremely loud, with monster trucks smashing into each other.
On July 3, Deadwood’s Outlaw Square will host Chris Young for its Open Air Concert Series — a ticketed event.
The annual Independence Day Parade will line up at the Days of 76 Event Complex at 3 p.m. July 4, and will travel up Deadwood’s Main Street, through Central City and to Lead. During this time Deadwood’s Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Immediately following the parade, Deadwood’s Outlaw Square will host free live music from Hot City Soul. Outlaw Square’s free Monday night movie will be National Treasure, at 7 p.m.
Spearfish
In Spearfish the Fourth of July will be fairly quiet, but the annual parade will get started with a true display of patriotism when the B-1 Bomber flies over Main Street at 12 p.m., July 4. Mayor John Senden and his wife, Linda, will lead this year as the 2022 parade marshals. This year the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce expects to have more than 50 parade entries, including Gov. Kristi Noem. Parade entries that will line up at the Spearfish High School parking lot and travel south on North Avenue, through downtown Spearfish. The parade will end at Grant Street.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.