BELLE FOURCHE — To better serve their members, the Northern Hills Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) will move into their newly constructed building at the corner of Montana Street and Dakota Avenue, Belle Fourche, in late April.
“The new facility will have two drive-up windows and two ATM’s. There will be more offices and an improved teller and waiting areas,“ said Kip Wagner location manager.
The Northern Hills Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) was chartered in October 1950, as Fort Meade Federal Credit Union. At that time it served only the employees of Ft. Meade Veterans Hospital. In 1985, the credit union moved into a facility in Sturgis on Main Street. At that time, the name was changed to Meade Plus Federal Credit Union, and the field of membership was expanded to serve additional employer groups. In the 1980s, the board expanded to Belle Fourche and later to Spearfish and Deadwood.
With all four branches, NHFCU is the 10th largest credit union in South Dakota with assets totaling $127.24 million and providing banking services to an estimated 10,000 members.
Today, they are known as the Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, that serves a broad and diverse membership. With almost 70 years of experience serving members as a member-owned financial institution.
NHFCU has kept one goal in mind, to help improve the financial state of each of its members by encouraging savings and borrowing at fair rates.
Wagner said the philosophy that will lead our organization through the next 50 years is people helping people.
The existing building at 504 Grant St., has been sold and likely will be filled with a retail business.
