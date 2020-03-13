SPEARFISH — Several Northern Hills restaurants were featured in the TV show, “Man v. Food” this week on Cooking Channel as restaurants from the area were shown providing their best foods to Casey Webb, host of the show.
The three restaurants were featured in the episode were Cheyenne Crossing, Deadwood Social Club, and Legends Steakhouse.
The episode aired Tuesday night on the channel and the episode will air again on March 31 at 8:30 p.m. for those hoping to catch the episode live or record it.
Webb and production crew came to the area in November to record the episode at the various restaurants.
Dave Bruckner, owner and head chef at Cheyenne Crossing, said the crew was there for over nine hours to film the necessary footage needed to feature the Indian tacos, carrot cake, fry bread, and more.
“It was a pleasure to host them and to be with them and look at this TV production system that goes down,” Bruckner said. “Casey is a very entertaining fellow. Pretty knowledgeable around the kitchen, and they did a lot of filming with us, and we were tickled to have them.”
One of the producers from the show contacted Bruckner to ask if he’d be interested in a video-shoot at his restaurant, “for a major food network. They didn’t tell us what it was and then until just recently they said that we couldn’t mention what it was, but then they came out about a month or so ago and said ‘yeah, you can go ahead and tell them now,’” Bruckner said.
Bruckner said that since the show typically enjoys having audience participation, and they filmed on a Tuesday when the restaurant is usually closed, the crewmembers had to gather people in for the special occasion.
“Great experience, and our staff seemed to enjoy it,” he said. “Food Network was with us four years ago or so with our top taco in the state of South Dakota. That was neat and really it spurs on business and people with the recognition of that very popular dish.”
The Deadwood Social Club at the Saloon No. 10 had a similar experience with the show.
“You know what, we’ve done a number of these episodes involving the Food Channel, and this one in particular was fun … we weren’t a location where he gorged himself with over-eating,” said Louie Lalonde, owner. “So it was kind of a different atmosphere and different feel and they were a blast to work with.”
“(Webb’s) great, he knows his way around the kitchen, he kind of knows the lingo and the slang and he’s been in some kitchens,” said Adam Venner, head chef. “I can kind of see why he doesn’t do it anymore but at the same time he fit in really well. He could assimilate into lots of different personalities. We clicked right away, we had a lot of funny stories on the side that we were telling each other.”
The crew was also at the restaurant for roughly nine hours shooting film and working their way around the kitchen and restaurant.
At the Social Club, Webb was treated to a tomahawk pork chop, house asparagus rubbed in bacon fat, pork au jus, and house mashed potatoes with garlic.
That pork, is raised by a Iowa farmer, Tim Beeler, using a method “Heluka” to raise the pigs, which is similarly to the way Wagyu is created from beef.
“Heluka is a very fitting name for our new farming system. Our pigs are not kept confined, they are free to go outside to enjoy the fresh air and bask in the sunshine,” stated Tim Beeler, president of Beeler Pork.
Venner said the open environment and organic diet for the pigs translates to good inter-muscular fat that causes nice fat marbling in the pork.
“These guys take their pigs very seriously, that’s one of the reasons I had chosen that particular meat. It’s not just something I pick up from Sysco,” Venner said.
The dish can be found on the restaurants summer/rally menu that is slated be unveiled in May.
The actual challenge that was done, the highlight of the show, was performed at Legends Steakhouse in Deadwood.
“It was very fun. They’re very organized and professional and it was a fun experience,” Andi McDermott, food and beverage director, said.
McDermott echoed the sentiments that Webb is very knowledgeable around the kitchen.
The dish that he was challenged to eat was a 16 oz. South Dakota dry-aged bone in ribeye steak, along with hearty helpings of all six sides that are served at the steakhouse — all in 30 minutes or less.
The sides are Yukon gold mashed potatoes, Idaho baked potato, wild rice pilaf, truffle mac and cheese, potato au gratin, and fresh vegetables.
Weighing in at four pounds of food, Webb conquered the plate and won the challenge.
“Everyone was just excited that we were going to be on national TV for our second time,” McDermott said.
The restaurant was featured on the show, Food Paradise a couple years ago.
