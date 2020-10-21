Northern Hills cities vary on spending third penny sales tax

NORTHERN HILLS — A third penny sales tax — or municipal gross receipts tax — that is derived from the sale of alcohol, lodging accommodations, and restaurant purchases is earmarked by state law to be used to promote individual municipalities in some way. But how funds from this tax are used varies slightly across the Northern Hills.
In Spearfish, the city has received $524,723 in municipal gross receipts taxes so far this year, and has planned for $636,500 for its 2021 budget, plus interest revenue of $5,000. City Finance Officer Michelle DeNeui said the money is restricted by ordinance to only be used for land acquisitions, architectural fees, construction costs, operating costs for a civic center, auditorium or athletic facility buildings, and the promotion and advertising of the city. In the 2021 budget, that money is specifically earmarked for utilities and marketing at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, for $230,000; $500 for natural gas for the downtown fireplace; $15,000 to transfer into the city’s general fund; $194,130 to retire a city bond; and $201,870 in grants to outside organizations within the city.
In Sturgis, the city has received $262,357 in municipal gross receipts taxes through the end of September. City Manager Daniel Ainslie said those funds have a variety of uses. In the 2021 budget they are specifically earmarked for the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce at 27%; the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation at 20%; Rally advertising at 24%; city of Sturgis events at 11%; and various other activities to promote the city.
In Belle Fourche, the city has received $130,231 so far in the third penny sales tax, and Finance Officer Breanna Schaeffer said that money is used to promote the city.
In Lead, City Administrator Mike Stahl reports that the city has received $67,300 in the third penny sales tax. In the past, Lead has used these funds for wayfinding signs, Chamber of Commerce funding, billboards to advertise the city and other promotional expenses.
