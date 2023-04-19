0419 Northern Hills CASA sees leadership changes and new employees.tif
Buy Now

Northern Hills CASA employees Amy Cermak, center, along with Anna Schmidt, left, and Becky Helmberger, right.

Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

SPEARFISH — Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocates (NHCASA), has been helping children in the foster care system for the past 37 years, beginning in 1986. Before that, the National CASA Association was formed in 1977.

Amy Cermak, now the executive director for NHCASA, has worked for the nonprofit organization for the past seven years, just recently taking over this new role.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.