SPEARFISH — Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocates (NHCASA), has been helping children in the foster care system for the past 37 years, beginning in 1986. Before that, the National CASA Association was formed in 1977.
Amy Cermak, now the executive director for NHCASA, has worked for the nonprofit organization for the past seven years, just recently taking over this new role.
“We’re here to advocate for the best interests of these neglected children through our volunteers and we have a huge mission, a huge purpose.” Cermak said.
The goal of the organization is to appoint volunteers to watch over and advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect.
“One of the biggest things that our Northern Hills CASA program is, (one of) our biggest accomplishments is that we take pride in assigning a CASA volunteer to every child that comes into the system.” Cermak said.
In 2022 NHCASA matched volunteers to 75 children, and currently have 44 active volunteers.
Starting on March 1, Cermak agreed to take over the director role following the retirement of longtime director, Kate Kelley.
“I have a huge passion for working with volunteers, that’s really my forte … versus being the financial person that does budgets and whatever,” she said.
Cermak told the board she would take over the position as long as she could keep her cases, and work with volunteers.
“So, I’m doing dual roles, kinda, with a limited amount of cases.” Cermak said.
She is currently overseeing 10 cases, with some of them ongoing since she first started working at CASA. But, her main roles include working with the board of directors, as well as creating public awareness and promoting community education on the role of CASA in the community.
“The CASA program is here to make sure that they (children) don’t get lost … when we write CASA reports, we put their picture on the front of every report to the court. This is not just a number, this is a child, and we need to remember that.” Cermak said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Cermak continued on the role CASA employees and volunteers play when it comes to neglected and abused children cases.
“We’re supporting kids from the very beginning. Any time an abuse and neglect petition is put out, we attend those initial hearings … we are on (the case) from the very beginning as a staff.” She said.
While she took on a new role, NHCASA welcomed two new employees to the organization.
“It’s really a time of new beginnings here, yet with the same mission.” Cermak said. “Our mission hasn’t changed. We are still here to be a voice for kids, and we just have a new set of people doing it.”
Anna Schmidt has taken over Cermak’s former position as the child advocacy specialist.
Schmidt previously worked in child protective services at the Department of Social Services for past 11 years.
“It’s important, and that’s definitely where my heart is,” Schmidt said about child welfare.
Since starting the job in January, Schmidt said that she continues to be impressed with the dedication of the volunteers.
“These volunteers, they have a heart for these kids, these kids who, you know, are in the system and having a rough go, and just seeing the amount of heart and effort our volunteers put into that is just very inspiring.” Schmidt said.
Becky Helmberger joined NHCASA in January as well, taking over as development coordinator.
“I’ve always had a passion and a heart to work with people, and also to help make a difference in people’s lives.” Helmberger said.
Helmberger previously worked as district manage for an insurance company, and had worked in insurance for over 20 years.
Administrative Assistant Brenda Mosset, is the only NHCASA employee who stayed in her current position, and has worked there for almost seven years.
NHCASA helps children that reside within the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.