Northern Hills businesses taking it day by day

STURGIS — In light of calls for social distancing and potential spread of COVID-19, area businesses are stepping up cleaning practices and modifying hours of operation.
Weston Pleinis, casino general manager at The Lodge in Deadwood, said business has been “pretty quiet.”
“We’re taking it day-by-day,” he said.
And casino workers are diligent about cleaning slot machines and other surfaces 24 hours a day, he said.
Unlike other states, there has been no state mandate to close gathering spots such as bars, restaurants, or casinos in South Dakota because of the outbreak.
Daniel Braxton, owner of Patty’s Place in Belle Fourche, said Thursday that he is taking it upon himself to close the restaurant for at least two weeks.
“We’re going to be shutting down this evening,” he said. “It’s just a little too risky. We have a lot of people from across the country who come through town. We just believe now would be a good time to take a hiatus.”
David Stewart, owner of Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis, said they have amped up the sanitizing process throughout all areas of the diner.
Patrons can still dine in at Uncle Louie’s, but they also offer take-out and curbside pick-up of orders.
“We’re hanging in there. So far, we’re only down about 15%,” he said.
Stewart said he doesn’t plan to change hours of operation, but is taking a wait-and-see attitude.
“We’re trying to be here for everyone. But, we all need to be smart about this and take the proper precautions,” he said. “If you are at high risk, stay home. It’s OK. We will see you when this thing is done.”
Darren and Nancy Manzari of Nonna’s Kitchen in Spearfish have adjusted their hours of operation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
They will offer takeout only from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will offer dine-in options from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Darren Manzari said they hope to return to regular hours in about two weeks.
“It’s ever-changing. We’re taking it day-by-day,” he said. “We’re here for the community.”
Darren Manzari said his wife’s love language is feeding people, so it has been difficult to modify their operation.
“We’re praying for the best for everybody. We all need to stay confident that this will pass. We’re looking forward to having you all over for dinner real soon,” he said.
