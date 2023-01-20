SPEARFISH — Greg Steiner has been taking men from drab to fab for at least 33 years now as a barber. The past year and a half, his daughter Samantha Zapata has done the same. On Jan. 11, the father – daughter duo opened up their new barbershop for business the Northern Hills Barbershop.
Steiner said he and his wife moved to Spearfish from southwest North Dakota in 2017, citing the lack of clientele due to population as the reason for their move. Zapata followed suit soon after.
“It’s hard to be in the service industry when you don’t have the population.” Zapata said.
Steiner said the lack of work available to him as a carpenter in the mid-to-late 80s prompted him to become a barber.
“They were laying carpenter crews off in the middle of summer.” Steiner said. “So, I started checking around and decided to go to barber college.”
Back in North Dakota, Zapata worked as a dietary supervisor in a nursing home.
“I moved down here (Spearfish), and I took like a $5 to $6 pay cut.” Zapata said about working in the kitchen and housekeeping at Edgewood Vista. “I loved it, I loved the residents, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do the rest of my life.”
While Zapata was on break one day, she saw an advertisement for the new South Dakota Barber College in Rapid City, and thought she’d give it a try.
She started in August 2020 and graduated the following July.
During her time at the college, her instructor asked her to stay and instruct. Zapata agreed and earned her barber instructor license as well.
She continues to go to Rapid City every Thursday and instruct.
Steiner said before opening his own shop, he worked at Mark’s Old School Barber Shop, and he and Zapata both worked at Mitchell’s Barber Shop.
“I told him (Mitchell Mechaley) right away that my goal was to have my own shop.” Zapata said. “When you have your own business, there’s a lot more things you can do.”
This is Zapata’s first time as a business owner, while Steiner has had numerous self-employed ventures.
“We have a really good client base. (But), the problem is, is that nobody knows where we are.” Steiner said.
“Everybody’s welcome.” Zapata said. “We do all sorts of haircuts … we do a lot of women’s hair, but the one thing that we’re offering that none of the other barber shops offer, is a shampoo.”
Northern Hills Barbershop is located at 1714 N. Ave.
