Northern Hills Barbershop opens for business.jpg

A father - daughter barber duo has opened a new shop for business. Greg Steiner and Samantha Zapata are providing services including haircuts, shaves, and shampoos. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

SPEARFISH — Greg Steiner has been taking men from drab to fab for at least 33 years now as a barber. The past year and a half, his daughter Samantha Zapata has done the same. On Jan. 11, the father – daughter duo opened up their new barbershop for business the Northern Hills Barbershop.

Steiner said he and his wife moved to Spearfish from southwest North Dakota in 2017, citing the lack of clientele due to population as the reason for their move. Zapata followed suit soon after.

