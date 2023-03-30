By Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — A private ribbon cutting, and grand opening was held for Northern Hills Alternative Health (NHAH), the first medical cannabis dispensary in Sturgis recently at 2715 Lazelle St., Suite D.
NHAH is a family-owned, veteran-friendly, business that delivers high quality cannabis in the Black Hills and is open seven days a week in the former Boulder Canyon Convention Center.
“We have one dispensary license, so we are solely focused on this one location and all our energy is here, and we are a service orientated company and we pride ourselves in top notch service. We are truly a family-owned business, others may say they are 100% South Dakota owned, but we truly are, there are five shareholders, and they are all members of the Popkes family.” said Dustin Popkes, chief executive officer of Northern Hills Alternative Health.
Northern Hills Alternative Health’s mission is to stimulate health and healing by providing an exceptional experience through quality service and cannabis. Cameron Popkes, chief operating officer, said NHAH is likely the largest physical dispensary in Western South Dakota, and they have enough capacity to take on any number of people looking for product.
To purchase products at the NHAH dispensary, an individual would need to be 21 years of age, have a certified South Dakota Medical Cannabis Card and a valid driver’s license, and of course cash is needed at this time. NHAH must record every purchase at the dispensary as the marijuana possession limit for eligible South Dakotans is not more than three ounces of cannabis, or cannabis equivalent products, every 14 days.
Edibles are planned to arrive in mid-April as they have found a supplier in South Dakota. Edibles are anything you eat, include items such as gummies, candies, and food products.
In 2020, the voters of South Dakota passed Initiated Measure 26 and approved medical cannabis with the program being launched and is operational. According to medcannabis.sd.gov, as of this week there are 204 approved practitioners and 8,338 approved patient cards in South Dakota. Authorized physicians must provide written certifications indicating that patients are likely to benefit from the medicinal use of cannabis to treat or relieve their debilitating illnesses or symptoms connected with the debilitating conditions.
NHAH purchases all their cannabis from local growers.
“Our major suppliers are from Belle Fourche, Lead–Deadwood, and we have audited a company in Box Elder and they passed with flying colors so we will purchase from them also,” said Cameron Popkes.
South Dakota laws states that residents of South Dakota can only use marijuana for medical purposes; recreational marijuana is still illegal. Patients registered for medical marijuana must be 21 years and above to possess legal amounts. People younger than 21 can choose a caregiver to help them purchase non-smokable medical cannabis products. The law allows qualifying patients, with individual approval from the state, to grow up to four cannabis plants for medical use (two in the flowering stage and two in a non-flowering stage).
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.