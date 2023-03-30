Northern Hills Alternative Health, first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Sturgis.jpg

Northern Hills Alternative Health is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Sturgis. Pictured from left are: Cameron Popkes, chief operating officer, and Dustin Popkes, chief executive officer, Northern Hills Alternative Health. 

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

By Tim Potts

Black Hills Pioneer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.