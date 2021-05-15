North side of University St. intersection closing

SPEARFISH — The Jackson Boulevard construction project is progressing, and the contractor is scheduled to install underground utilities in the intersection of University Street and Jackson Boulevard starting Monday.
Beginning Monday, the north half of the intersection at University Street and Jackson Boulevard will be closed. The intersection will be opened back up as soon as practical once the underground utility work is complete and temporary surfacing can be provided.
Please find alternate routes during this time.
If you have any questions, please contact R.C.S. Construction, Inc. at (605) 342-3787.
