North Rochford Road overlay delayed until post-Rally

DEADWOOD – One of the county’s largest paving projects of the year, originally slated to be complete July 29, will now be tackled post-Rally, with a new completion date of Sept. 1.
In December 2020, Simon Contractors cast a winning bid of $648,734 for repaving of 1.79 miles on North Rochford Road, the fourth and final phase of refurbishing the road; and .47 miles on Hanna Road for a total of 2.26 miles.
At the July 27 Lawrence County Commission meeting, Robert Roberts, of Simon Contractors of South Dakota, addressed the commission asking for an extension on the project, due to delays with other large projects throughout the county, including Highway 14A and Highway 85.
“The 29th is this week. They have not yet started this job,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema.
Roberts said it has always been Simon’s intention to finish the Highway 85 project and go right to Rochford Road and Hanna.
“We still plan to do that,” Roberts said. “We’ll have a week of paving after the rally. That same week, we’ll do the milling on Rochford Road and Hanna and pave it the following week, so it’s still a two-week project. We didn’t want to open it up and not be able to complete it before the Rally and the next two weeks are not good for traffic.”
Commissioner Deibert asked if the contractor’s agreement contained a penalty clause, and whether a penalty would be collected.
Bonnema said yes there was a $900 a day penalty starting on July 29.
“The other bidders bid on the same document and didn’t get the bid,” Deibert said. “How is this fair to not collect either all or part of the penalty clause?”
Commissioner Ewing said it has been an unusual summer for everyone in the construction business.
“I’m not in favor of a penalty clause,” Ewing said.
Bonnema said that he had to give it to Simon.
“They could have gone in there and started the milling and we’d sit with a milled road surface during the Rally, which would have been a disaster,” Bonnema said.
“Definite safety hazard,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau.
Bonnema said that another route to go would be for the penalty phase to run from the day the project is started through the day it is finished, so they actually would be paying some penalty.
“If we just extend it and grant them another month, 30 days, they get by without paying anything, which, is that fair to the other bidders,” Bonnema asked.
A motion to this effect failed.
The penalty for 30 days would have been $27,000.
“I think that we should negotiate some penalty. We should get some discount because the other bidder was locked into that date and knew it had to be done,” Deibert said. “I’m not after the whole thing. I’m after some, just to be fair across the board.”
Ewing said he has a problem with the penalty because this has been an unusual year.
“I think they’re trying they’re very best to take care of this,” he added.
The completion date was extended and no penalty will be assessed. Deibert voted against this motion.
The 1.79-mile asphalt mill and overlay is the final stretch of a project that began at the Pennington County line in 2018, with approximate three-mile portions of the Rochford Road receiving an asphalt overlay at an annual estimated cost of around $1 to $1.5 million, ending at the junction of Highway 85.
Engineer’s estimate on the project was approximately $700,000.
The project entails milling and replacing 6,070 square yards of damaged asphalt roadway surface (digouts); recondition base material; mill 26,275 square yards of asphalt roadway, one-inch depth; overlay 2.19 miles of 27-inch-wide roadway with two-inch lifts of Class E Type 1 asphalt; approach work includes a two-inch asphalt and roadway striping.
Simon Contractors completed the 2019 and 2020 phases of the project, as well.
Two other bids were also received for the North Rochford Road Overlay Project Phase #4: Sacrison Paving Inc., $771,177.77 and Western Construction, Inc., $700,887.65.
