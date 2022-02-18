North Dakota woman pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A North Dakota woman who allegedly stole more than $5,000 from a Lawrence County woman between July and August 2021 pleaded not guilty to the charges against her Feb. 8 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Heather Lee Boxrud, 31, of Hettinger, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 3, 2021 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, or, in the alternative, grand theft by embezzlement, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000 against the same female victim.
Both charges are Class 4 felonies, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Boxrud is free on $6,000 bond.
Boxrud is due back in court March 15.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.