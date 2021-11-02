North Dakota, South Dakota celebrate 132 years of statehood

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tuesday is the birthday for both Dakotas.
President Benjamin Harrison signed papers admitting North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states in the union on Nov. 2, 1889. Legend says Harrison shuffled the statehood papers before signing them.
The two states are now 132 years old. They initially were part of the Dakota Territory created in 1861, which also included much of the present-day states of Montana and Wyoming.
