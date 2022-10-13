bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — A man who reportedly punched another man unconscious at an Outlaw Square concert over the summer pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him Oct. 4 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Levi Jay Michel, 41, of Jamestown, N.D., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.