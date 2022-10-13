DEADWOOD — A man who reportedly punched another man unconscious at an Outlaw Square concert over the summer pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him Oct. 4 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Levi Jay Michel, 41, of Jamestown, N.D., was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on July 9 at 9:39 p.m., law enforcement in Outlaw Square was advised by concert-gers of a fight in the crowd. When police arrived, they observed a male subject unconscious, laying face down on the ground with a pool of blood by his head. The victim’s girlfriend was attempting to wake him. The victim’s girlfriend kept yelling and pointing at a male and female, later identified as Michel and Jenna Nicole Arneson, 30, also of Jamestown, stating they had done this. The parties were separated, and an ambulance was called for the victim.
The victim’s girlfriend alleged Arneson repeatedly yelled at her and pushed her and the victim. She also said that Arneson pulled her hair and threw a beer on the victim. When the victim, in response, allegedly poured his beer on Arneson, Michel reportedly swung at the male victim, knocking him to the ground.
Police say they spoke to several witnesses who all advised Arneson and Michel had been yelling and pushing the victim and his girlfriend and that Arneson had escalated the incident. Arneson allegedly stated she was just defending Michel because she felt the male victim had made inappropriate sexual advances toward Michel.
Shortly before 10 p.m., Arneson was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct for intentionally causing serious public inconvenience, annoyance, and alarm by engaging in threatening behavior and making unreasonable noise. Arneson was later charged with simple assault for attempts to cause bodily injury and attempts by physical menace to put the male victim’s girlfriend in fear of imminent bodily injury by pushing her and pulling her hair and for pushing the male victim.
Arneson pleaded not guilty to the allegations, both misdemeanors, Aug. 29.
Michel was also placed under arrest for aggravated assault for the alleged assault on the male victim, with intent to commit bodily injury, which resulted in serious bodily injury.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Michel is free on $2,500 cash or surety and Arneson is free on $1,000 cash or surety.
