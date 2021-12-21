Noise, health concerns among top resident questions at public Fermilab meeting

LEAD — The noise of the conveyor belt and health concerns were the top issues expressed among citizens when they met with Fermilab officials last week.
The public meeting was scheduled last Wednesday to give Fermilab officials the opportunity to discuss their dust mitigation measures, and give the public an opportunity to express their concerns about the project.
“We will stay here until all of your questions are answered,” said Chris Mossey, project director for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
The noise and operating times for the chute that transports rock across Lower Main Street was a large concern expressed at the meeting. Evelyn Arend, who lives very close to the chute, said before it shut down due to dust concerns, it seemed like the chute was running at all hours of the day and night.
“The belt is right above our property,” she said. “It is annoying at night. Through the night when we are trying to sleep, it’s like being in a tunnel with traffic constantly. In the quietness of the Black Hills, it’s louder than what you think. As long as it doesn’t go on at night, I don’t have a problem with it.”
Josh Willhite said Fermilab has committed to running a loaded conveyor belt from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, there are times when dumping is behind schedule when it may be necessary to run the conveyor belt on the weekends, in order to catch up on schedule. There is limited space underground to store excavated rock, he said, and when there is more rock underground than what can be dumped during the week, the company will need to operate on the weekends. Willhite explained that the crew is excavating three caverns at the Sanford Lab’s 4850 level that are 65 feet wide, 90 feet tall, and 500 feet long.
“We’re going to generate more rock than we can handle just Monday through Friday,” Willhite said. “I can’t commit to not operating on weekends based on where we’re at now.”
However, Willhite said Fermilab will not transport rock at night. In the past, he said crews have run an empty conveyor belt at night, in order to keep it from freezing. In one instance, the belt slipped and set off an alarm at night.
“We have directed our contractor to not even run at night, even unloaded,” he said.
Health concerns continue to be a chief issue among residents, and although Fermilab officials reported that their dust samples taken from the edge of the Open Cut show compliance with federal environmental safety standards, residents question the large amounts that have been broadcast over town and into their homes.
Arend said she will not be satisfied until OSHA or the Environmental Protection Agency has inspected the dust for safety.
“I think it would be a good idea to have someone come here and make sure that they can tell us it’s safe enough for the residents of Lead,” she said. “I would be more at ease and I’m sure other people would too. Most older homes around here don’t have central air, so the windows are open and there is always circulation through the homes. It comes straight at us. Silica is nothing funny and until you have someone who knows how to make it safe, if there is such a thing for a long period of time. It may not hurt you the first day, or the second day, but in the long run you will have some issues.”
Willhite explained that the EPA has done several analysis sites around the country and those tests have established guidelines for dust, which Fermilab is following. In a separate statement to the Pioneer, Patrick Weber, Fermilab’s head of South Dakota services said, “We understand air quality safety is a key concern of the community. The dust escaping from the Open Cut contains trace amounts of silica. The concentrations of silica that citizens would be exposed to from dust emanating from the Open Cut are below the level recognized as safe for human exposure as determined by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH). This is based on dust sampling performed in the underground environment by trained personnel using properly calibrated air dust samplers with results determined by an accredited laboratory (SGS Galson). This sample comes from the same rock and dust being deposited in the Open Cut. We will continue to address questions on this, along with all other resident concerns, through open community meetings.”
However, Arend said she wants to see the dust that is being dumped into the Open Cut sampled, since disturbing the rock underground, crushing it and transporting it can make a difference in silica levels.
Willhite also said there is no continuous silica monitoring device available on the market.
“Silica is harmful if it’s fine enough, and that’s why the rules are written around those fine fractions,” Willhite said. “Silica is not something to be treated lightly. We understand the seriousness of this. We are demonstrating that we’re meeting those guidelines to be safe for the public. We are looking at demonstrating that this specific dust is not going to create a long term issue. We will have monthly meetings, and we will report back at the next one. I guarantee we’ll have some results.”
Other residents expressed concern about how much shutting down the dumping operation during times of high wind will affect the project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility and Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. The short answer, Willhite said, is that it depends on the weather.
“We’ve had an unusually windy fall and winter,” he said. “If it continues, it could have impacts. If it does not continue we may not have any impact. We don’t know until we actually experience it. But it doesn’t matter. This is what we’re committing to and we’ll deal with the repercussions.”
Willhite was referencing Fermilab’s agreement with the city and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority for dust mitigation. Following a series of meetings with Sanford Lab and city officials, Fermilab officials agreed to post an observation employee at an observation site during times when the rock is being dumped into the Open Cut. If dust crosses the fence line during the dumping operation, Willhite said that employee will be responsible for shutting down the operation until the winds subsided. Additionally, Willhite said Fermilab committed to not dumping when there is a forecast of 15 miles per hour winds or more. Those measures are in addition to applying two different anti-dust chemicals — one that is glycerine based and another that is alcohol based — to the dust pile in the Open Cut, and ordering a new chute to put the material farther down into the hole.
The dust mitigation agreement itself is not necessarily legally binding, Willhite said, but Fermilab officials are fully committed to the plan. Mayor Ron Everett said the city and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority do have a legally binding easement agreement that allows Fermilab to operate the conveyor belt. In that agreement, it says that the city and the Authority have the right to shut down Fermilab’s operation at any time there is a safety concern or broken agreement.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.