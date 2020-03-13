Noem says no new COVID-19 cases; lawmaker tested

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday said the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been limited in the state with no new positive tests.
“We don’t have community spread at this time,” she told reporters.
She said that the eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus had traveled outside the state and that their contact with people in South Dakota was limited. Health officials are testing seven people with symptoms of the virus who came into contact with those people. The state’s health lab was waiting on results for 41 tests.
One of the men who tested positive for the virus died on Tuesday. He had underlying health problems and was in his 60s.
Shortly before Noem made the announcement on Thursday, the state’s public universities told students to stay away from campus for an extra week of spring break. They said the time would allow the six universities to prepare plans moving forward.
The state’s high school basketball tournament is scheduled to proceed this weekend, but officials announced that some divisions would limit the number of people admitted.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state has received $4.5 million in federal funding to respond to the virus. But as lawmakers finalized the state budget that will take effect in July, they did not allot extra funds to respond to the virus.
The governor said the state has what it needs. The state health lab can test about 800 people for the virus.
A state lawmaker was being tested Thursday after feeling ill. Results for Republican Rep. Spencer Gosch of Glenham weren’t expected until Friday.
The mayor of Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, declared a state of emergency on Thursday to stop large gatherings in city-owned buildings and shutter community centers for two weeks. The City Council was to hold an emergency meeting Thursday night to approve Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposals, aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. As of Thursday, three cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Minnehaha County, of which Sioux Falls is the county seat.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to recover.
