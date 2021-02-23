Noem says AG should resign

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem said that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign.
Noem’s office issued a statement from her this morning.
“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well,” Noem said.
Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever with his car Sept. 12 while Boever was walking on the shoulder of the highway just west of Highmore.
Last week, Hyde County Deputy State's Attorney Emily Sovell revealed that Ravnsborg now faces three misdemeanor charges relating to the accident.
This breaking story will be updated.
