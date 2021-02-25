Noem promises to release more documents in AG's fatal crash

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on the state's attorney general to resign as she promised to release more documents on his fatal crash and enlisted a senior cabinet member to join the chorus calling for his removal from office.
Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking on the shoulder of a rural highway on Sept. 12. He says he thought he had hit a deer until he returned to the accident scene the next day and found the body.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday, the Republican governor said she decided to call for the resignation of Ravnsborg — the state's top law enforcement officer — after taking a day to review the investigation, including videos of his interviews with law enforcement. She promised more information from the investigation would be released Thursday or Friday, adding that her administration had received permission from the victim's family to release the documents and video of Ravnsborg's interviews.
Ravnsborg, also a Republican, has indicated he will not step down and insists he can continue performing the duties of his office despite facing three misdemeanor charges and impeachment in the Legislature.
