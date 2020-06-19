Noem proclaims today ‘Juneteenth Day’ in SD

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Day,” in South Dakota in memory of the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the United States.
“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” said Noem. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”
